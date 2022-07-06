Women's Euro 2022: Who are the England vs Austria BBC commentators?
By Mark White published
Women's Euro 2022 is here, with the England vs Austria BBC commentators both female for the opening game
Women's Euro 2022 begins with England vs Austria – and the BBC commentators are both female for this one.
The BBC have brought an experienced commentary team to the Women's Euros, with the likes of Vicki Sparks and cult Robot Wars hero Jonathan Pierce among those tasked with being the voice of the tournament.
The opening game, however, takes a familiar route for the commentary team.
Who are the England vs Austria BBC commentators at Women's Euro 2022?
In the opening game, Robyn Cowen and Rachel Brown Finnis will be commentating.
Cowen is on Match of the Day, having risen as a voice on BBC Sport from her days on BBC Radio Oxford. She has also worked on Final Score and on the Eurosport channel.
Rachel Brown Finnis, meanwhile, is a former England international who played for Liverpool from 1995 to 1998 and Everton from 2003 until 2014. The Burnley-born goalkeeper managed 82 caps in her career.
