Wotherspoon wants trophy-winning feeling back with Saints

David Wotherspoon is hungry for another taste of cup glory with St Johnstone.

The Perth native played in the 2014 William Hill Scottish Cup final victory over Dundee United as Saints won major silverware for the first time in their history.

The former Hibernian midfielder has also enjoyed a series of top-six finishes and European adventures with his boyhood heroes and he is not resting on his laurels ahead of Sunday’s quarter-final against Celtic.

Reflecting on the 2014 success, he said: “It was massive for the club and we want to do it again. We want that feeling back.

“Everyone involved in St Johnstone will want that for the club again, and everyone in Perth, because it was a massive achievement for us.

“We don’t win that many so when it does come around it’s massive. We just want that back and want to achieve as much as we can for this club.”

Saints will have to upset the odds to keep that dream alive for this season.

Celtic have scored the last 31 goals in fixtures between the two teams and have won 33 consecutive domestic cup ties.

But Saints’ 3-0 home defeat by Celtic last month was a rare blip in recent months. Tommy Wright’s team have only lost two of their last 15 matches, with the other defeat a narrow and controversial one at Livingston.

Wotherspoon said: “It’s a one-off game and we will look to get that win because we know we can if we perform at our best.

“We know it’s the best team in Scotland and you have to beat the best teams in Scotland if you want to get silverware.

“It’s a great opportunity for us and off the back of some good results for us, we will look to do that.”