As you were for Alex Dyer ahead of Kilmarnock’s clash with Ross County

Alex Dyer has no new injury worries as Kilmarnock welcome Ross County to Rugby Park.

Striker Innes Cameron and Adam Frizzell are both out with existing knee problems.

Midfielder Iain Wilson has clinched a loan move to Queen of the South, while Dyer was working to bring someone in.

Ross County have no fresh injury problems.

Callum Morris is working his way back from injury while Tom Grivosti has been having further tests on a foot problem.

Ross Stewart and Michael Gardyne remain out with hamstring injuries.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Johnson, Bruce, Del Fabro, Dicker, El Makrini, Brophy, McKenzie, Bunn, Burke, St Clair, Kiltie, Kabamba, Hendrie, Koprivec.

Ross County provisional squad: Baxter, Foster, Fraser, Fontaine, Kelly, Donaldson, Watson, Cowie, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Tillson, McKay, Erwin, Vigurs, Spence, Shaw, Laidlaw.