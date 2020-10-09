Watch: Mosimane on leaving Sundowns in a better position than he found them

Watch as former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane speaks about the squad at Chloorkop, saying he has left behind the best Sundowns team since the 2016 Caf Champions League winners.

In the third edition of ShootOnline’s interview with new Al Ahly coach Mosimane, Jingles speaks of the squad at Sundowns, looking at the new arrivals and youngsters in the squad and turning Sundowns into a force.

The former Bafana Bafana coach left the Brazilians just a week ago and is already well into his time with Egyptian giants having already won his first two games.

Watch the full interview here: