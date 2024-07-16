I wore this England shirt throughout Euro 2024 - and now it's 50% off for Amazon Prime Day

For England fans, Euro 2024 ultimately ended in despair, with Mikel Oyarzabal's 86th-minute winner for Spain on Sunday night breaking hearts across the nation.

Despite the tortuous ending, though, the tournament provided England fans with yet more reasons for celebration, jubilation and instances to be proud. The Three Lions adorned chests throughout England whenever games were on: some opted for the latest release with 'Bellingham 10' on the back, while others dug out their 20-year-old Euro 2004 kits that saw Wayne Rooney announce himself on the international stage.

Personally, I preferred a Score Draw number which incorporated arguably the three most iconic England kits of all time. Bringing together the home, away and third shirts from 1990 into one distinct top, Score Draw payed homage to the Italia 90 strips by combing them all together.

Though I was still nine years from being born, I love all three kits, and loved wearing this shirt throughout this summer to commemorate that almost-nearly team, too.

So, I was even more excited to find the Score Draw England 1990 Mash Up Retro Football Shirt has been discounted by 50 per cent for Amazon Prime Day, an offer I just knew I couldn't afford to pass up (there are a few stains on the white areas courtesy of Cole Palmer, you see).

If, though, you're an England fan still heartbroken after the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain on Sunday, then harking back 58 years to the only time the men's side have actually been successful might be a better option for you. Indeed, the red away kit England wore in the 1966 World Cup final has been discounted, albeit only by four per cent.

Still, any discount is a success - and as England fans right now, we'll have to take anything we can get, quite frankly.

Score Draw England 1990 Mash Up Retro Football Shirt Was £50 Now £25 The three kits created for England's 1990 World Cup campaign are truly magnificent, but selecting which one to wear on an individual basis can cause even the most decisive of us a headache. It's fortunate, therefore, that Score Draw stuck them altogether, making the lives of every England fan reminiscing of Italia 90 that little bit easier on matchday.

