I wore this England shirt throughout Euro 2024 - and now it's 50% off for Amazon Prime Day

Act fast to secure this classic England shirt, which has been heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Day

Players of England follow the penalty shootouts during the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final football match between England and Switzerland at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on July 6, 2024. (Photo by Hesham Elsherif/Anadolu via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For England fans, Euro 2024 ultimately ended in despair, with Mikel Oyarzabal's 86th-minute winner for Spain on Sunday night breaking hearts across the nation.

Despite the tortuous ending, though, the tournament provided England fans with yet more reasons for celebration, jubilation and instances to be proud. The Three Lions adorned chests throughout England whenever games were on: some opted for the latest release with 'Bellingham 10' on the back, while others dug out their 20-year-old Euro 2004 kits that saw Wayne Rooney announce himself on the international stage.

Score Draw England 1990 Mash Up Retro Football ShirtWas £50ow £25

Score Draw England 1990 Mash Up Retro Football Shirt Was £50 Now £25

The three kits created for England's 1990 World Cup campaign are truly magnificent, but selecting which one to wear on an individual basis can cause even the most decisive of us a headache. It's fortunate, therefore, that Score Draw stuck them altogether, making the lives of every England fan reminiscing of Italia 90 that little bit easier on matchday. 

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 