Best soccer cleats for turf 2024: The latest options from Nike, Adidas, Puma and more

If you're somebody who tends to play their soccer on natural grass throughout the year, then you'll want to find the best soccer cleats for turf.

Having the right cleats can make a huge difference to a player's game, with certain ranges specifically designed for playing surfaces that are firmer or softer, depending on the time of year.

FFT has been dedicating itself to categorizing designs to make cleat shopping easier for you. If you're simply looking for the best soccer cleats out right now, be sure to check out our other reviews. But here you'll find the best soccer cleats specifically for turf...

Nike Phantom GX Elite (Image credit: Future)

Nike Phantom GX Elite The best cleats available on the market right now Colourways: Hyper Turq/Black/Fushcia Dream/White, Bright Crimson/Black/White, Black/Chrome/Hyper Royal, Baltic Blue/Pink Blast/White/Laser Blue, Barely Volt/Gridiron/Barely Grape, Guava Ice, Black, Total Orange | Studs: Firm Ground, Soft Ground, Artificial Ground | As worn by: Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Alexia Putellas Today's Best Deals View at NIKE View at Foot Locker Check Amazon Unique Gripknit technology Great traction

The Nike Phantom Elite GX has very recently been replaced by the Nike Phantom GX 2 and the fact that so many were sad to see it go tells you everything you need to know. These were widely seen as the standout model of its generation by Nike and was undoubtedly one of the best cleats to be released last year.

The ‘gripknit’ that covers much of the upper is perhaps the most interesting innovation we have seen on a cleat over the last couple of years and one of the reasons these stand out from the pack. The sticky material is aimed at aiding touch and close control and is able to function just as well in wet conditions where other cleats may offer slightly less grip once it rains.

The soleplate used on the FG version of the Phantom GX is also a major reason why these are a great option if you are looking for a pair to wear on turf. It features a mix of tristar, conical and chevron studs across the sole so whether it is twisting and turning, pushing off at speed or going from side-to-side, the GX has you covered.

The ‘agility line’ that runs through the soleplate gives the stability that is essential in any good cleat. The soleplate is well-rounded and a key part the excellent wearing experience offered by this very high-performing cleat.

Nike Mercurial Superfly IX (Image credit: Future)

Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite Insanely lightweight and perfect for speedsters on the turf, the latest Mercurial boots are as good as anything Nike have ever put their name to Colourways: Light Crimson/Pale Ivory/Bright Mandarin, Hyper Turq/Fucshia Dream/Black/White, Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White/Volt, White/Bright Crimson/Black, Black/Chrome/Hyper Royal, Baltic Blue/White, Guava Ice/Black/Total Orange | Studs: Firm Ground, Soft Ground, Artificial Ground | As worn by: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Sam Kerr Today's Best Deals View at NIKE View at NIKE Check Amazon New Air Zoom insert Great traction Extremely lightweight

The Nike Mercurial is a model almost unrivalled in its enduring popularity, owing largely to it being worn by some of the most iconic names in soccer since its inception including Thierry Henry, Kylian Mbappe and both Ronaldos.

The Mercurial MO has always been about flair and raw speed and the Superfly 9 is loyal to these traditions while the addition of a soccer-specific 3/4 Zoom Air Unit in the soleplate for the very first time is one of the more unique bits of soccer cleat tech in the recent past.

As with previous iterations, the FG version of the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite boasts one of the most aggressive soleplates on the market and make it suitable only for turf pitches. The traction offered by the tooling in the Superfly 9 is up there with any other pair available at the moment and lends itself perfectly to Nike’s aim to creating a cleat built for speed and agility.

The new Air Zoom Unit inserted into the soleplate provides extra spring when pushing off or changing direction. The upper is made from Vaporposite+, an updated version of the Vaporposite used in the previous generation and is a soft, comfortable and lightweight material that fits snugly. It is also grippy to the touch in a way that may not make a significant difference but certainly does not hurt especially in slightly wet conditions.

The Mercurial continues to know its job and do it excellently.

Adidas X Crazyfast.1 (Image credit: Future)

Adidas X Crazyfast.1 Are these the best speed boots on the market? Colourways : Bright Royal/White/Solar Red, White/Core Black/Lucid Lemon, White, Core Black/Team Solar Yellow 2/Grey Five, Core Black, Silver Met/Bliss Blue/Core Black | Studs: Firm Ground, Soft Ground, Artificial Ground | As worn by: Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min, Rachel Daly Today's Best Deals View at TradeInn USD View at TradeInn USD Check Amazon Extremely lightweight Snappy, responsive soleplate

The ‘speed’ category is one in which Adidas has long excelled. For instance, the F50 in its various generations is fondly remembered as one of the best cleats of its type and indeed, overall and the X Speedflow is nailed on as a future classic.

The direct descendant of these boots, the X Crazyfast is another example of Adidas getting it pretty right in this area. The stripped-back, almost minimalist approach taken by Adidas for the Crazyfast.1 is made to suit those who are light on their feet and need a boot to complement this.

The thin upper is even semi-translucent in parts but offers just about enough structure to provide a comfortable fit. The soleplate features a plastic insert that offers excellent energy return and gives it an extra bit of 'bite'. The aggression from the slightly bladed studs that form the sole of the cleat added to the minimalism of the upper mean that this boot is one that the FG version of this cleat should only really be worn on turf pitches.

On turf, the wonderful traction of the Crazyfast.1 is put to its best use.

Adidas Predator Accuracy+ (Image credit: Future)

Adidas Predator Accuracy+ The best Predator for some time, the Accuracy+ improves upon the Edge while maintaining what was great about the last model Colourways : Bright Royal/White/Bliss Blue, Core Black/White/Team Shock Pink, Core Black/White, White, Team Solar Orange/Core Black, White/Grey Two/Preloved Blue, White/Core Black/Lucid Lemon | Studs: Firm Ground, Soft Ground, Artificial Ground | As worn by: Eder Militao, Alessia Russo, Gabriel Jesus Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Best laceless predator to date Increased rubber element coverage

The Predator name is one that needs no introduction but the cleat itself is one that has undergone quite dramatic change in recent years since its reintroduction. The latest in this most iconic line is the Predator Accuracy and with this Adidas have created a cleat that does a lot of things right.

This is perhaps the best laceless Predator Adidas have created – the incorporation of the hybridtouch material previously seen on older models of the F50 is a wonderful touch and makes the Accuracy super comfortable out of the box.

The rubber elements are one of the most instantly recognisable features of an Adidas Predator and they are here in abundance, serving the look of a Predator as well as having a genuine effect on the ball.

2024 is the 30th anniversary of the Predator and has seen Adidas release a model that is visually reminiscent of earlier models. This means that the various colourways of the Accuracy will likely tumble in price in the coming months, making them in an even more attractive option for those looking for a new pair.

Mizuno Alpha Made in Japan (Image credit: Mizuno)

Mizuno Alpha Made in Japan Built with speed and quality in mind Colourways: Fiery Coral/White, White/Ignition Red, Black/Ignition Red, Blue Curacao/Snow White/Red Brown Satin | Studs: Firm Ground, Soft Ground | As worn by: Sergio Ramos Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site High tech Lightweight

If you are looking to try something new or a bit different for your next cleat purchase then the Mizuno Alpha Made in Japan should be high on your list. The soccer cleat division of the Japanese brand has garnered something a cult following in recent years due to the extremely high quality and unrivalled comfort of its cleats and the Alpha is the newest addition to Mizuno’s selection.

The triangular studs that form the soleplate provide the necessary aggression for pushing off and turning quickly on turf, making these one of the best cleats in the ‘speed’ category. The Mizuno Alpha borrows the Enerzy foam used on the brand’s running shoes and aids energy return when taking off.

As one would expect from a cleat of this type, the upper is thin and lightweight but this does not come at the expense of any comfort or structure with the Alpha fitting and feeling as good as any other ‘speed’ cleat on offer.

If you are big on comfort but also want a slim, lightweight pair of soccer cleats then the Mizuno Alpha Made in Japan should be on your shortlist. Mizuno also offer the lower cost option of the Mizuno Alpha Elite that is not made in the brand’s Japan factory but offers much of the same quality.

Puma Future Ultimate (Image credit: Puma)

Puma Future Ultimate Colourways: Sedate Grey/Asphalt/Yellow Blaze, Fast Yellow/Puma Black/Electric Peppermint, Persian Blue/Pro Green, Puma White/Fire Orchid, Puma Black/Puma Silver, Blue Glimmer/Puma White/Puma Ultra Orange, Fast Yellow/Puma Black/Electric Peppermint | Studs: FG/AG, Soft Ground, Multi Ground | As worn by: Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Neymar Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at TradeInn USD View at TradeInn USD Wide-fitting Great lockdown

The Puma Future has quietly garnered a reputation as one of the best models on the market and the Puma Future Ultimate is another giant step in the right direction for a brand that has made great strides in the cleat market in recent years.

The Fuzionfit 360 material that forms the upper is almost uniquely soft and flexible and means the Future Ultimate is wonderfully comfortable straight out the box. Puma advertises these as FG/AG meaning in theory that they can be worn both on turf pitches and artificial ground. However, we would say that these are better suited to grass due to the length and shape of the studs.

On these surfaces, the balance between comfort, stability and aggression offered by Puma’s Dynamic Motion System outsole can be utilised to its fullest potential as a cleat aimed at agile, creative players does it job in aiding the craftspeople of their team.

Puma have very recently released a new generation of the Puma Future Ultimate so this iteration will undergo a significant drop in price very quickly before completely disappearing from shelves. So, if you want to experience what it is a truly excellent cleat then time may very well be of the essence.

How we test soccer cleats

Here at FourFourTwo, our cleat testing procedure is all about getting cleats on our feet and personally trying them out in kickabouts, training sessions and matches. Our writers test each pair over a number of weeks, in various playing conditions, in order to get a proper idea of what they're like on a soccer pitch.

This is the best way to find out if cleats are better suited for firmer or softer ground, what level of traction they offer and how else they're geared towards improving a player's game. We're passionate about soccer cleats and regularly attend launch events and Q&As to get as much information as possible from manufacturers and designers before we begin.

All of our reviews are honest (despite working with brands, nobody can "buy" a good review from us) and we always have real soccer players in mind when giving recommendations.