Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul live stream: How to watch Lionel Messi's debut for free
Looking for an Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul free stream this weekend? We've got you covered.
The next chapter of Lionel Messi's career is almost upon us, with the little genius set to rock up in Florida to see out the twilight of his career in Major League Soccer. Messi is arguably the biggest coup that MLS has ever seen – and he showed at the World Cup, he still very much has it.
This might well become the biggest-ever audience for an MLS fixture, certainly since the rights for the competition were bought by Apple TV. Good for Messi, who reportedly has a partnership with the US tech giant to receive a share of the profits.
The game is kicking off in the middle of the night, however, so you're going to have to either stay up late or set an alarm…
Kick-off and channel
How to watch Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul: What channel is Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul?
Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul will kick-off at 1am GMT, on Saturday, July 21.
The game is available to watch on Apple TV+, with an MLS Season Pass. Month-long trials are available for the Season Pass – meaning that you can see this one for free if you're a new customer.
You can watch online at tv.apple.com.
VPNs
Use a VPN to watch MLS: Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for the MLS match, Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – Apple TV knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
