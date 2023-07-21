Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul live stream: How to watch Lionel Messi's debut for free

How to watch Lionel Messi's debut for free: Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul live stream and match preview, Saturday, July 21, 1am GMT

Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul live stream and match preview

Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul live stream and match preview

Looking for an Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul free stream this weekend? We've got you covered.

The next chapter of Lionel Messi's career is almost upon us, with the little genius set to rock up in Florida to see out the twilight of his career in Major League Soccer. Messi is arguably the biggest coup that MLS has ever seen – and he showed at the World Cup, he still very much has it.

This might well become the biggest-ever audience for an MLS fixture, certainly since the rights for the competition were bought by Apple TV. Good for Messi, who reportedly has a partnership with the US tech giant to receive a share of the profits.

The game is kicking off in the middle of the night, however, so you're going to have to either stay up late or set an alarm…

Kick-off and channel

How to watch Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul: What channel is Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul?

Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul will kick-off at 1am GMT, on Saturday, July 21.

The game is available to watch on Apple TV+, with an MLS Season Pass. Month-long trials are available for the Season Pass – meaning that you can see this one for free if you're a new customer.

You can watch online at tv.apple.com.

VPNs

Use a VPN to watch MLS: Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for the MLS match, Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – Apple TV knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)