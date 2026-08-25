Don’t miss a second of the new 2026/27 Premier League season: Get a Surfshark VPN deal with huge 86% saving
You can watch all the Premier League football wherever you are in the world with this limited time Surfshark VPN deal
Whether it’s Arsenal's quest to retain the Premier League title or Tottenham Hotspur's bid to return to English football's top table, Surfshark VPN has an incredible, limited time offer to ensure you can stream every goal, card, celebration and VAR controversy no matter where you are in the world.
Right now, Surfshark are offering their VPN services for as little as £1.69 per month, plus an extra four months coverage for FREE. A Surfshark VPN allows unlimited device connections, protects from viruses and malware, minimises scams and spam as well as blocking ads and trackers.
For football fans on the move, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an essential part of the matchday kit. By disguising your device’s digital location, it allows you to bypass the geo-restrictions often found on streaming platforms. This means you can tune into your usual home broadcasters like Sky Sports, TNT Sports, or Peacock, even if you’re traveling abroad for work or a holiday.
The best low-cost VPN (according to TechRadar), it's fast, secure, and perfect for 4K streaming. Better yet, pay nothing for seven days!
Reminder, you can grab a two-year Surfshark subscription starting from just £1.69/$2.39 per month, with an additional FOUR months absolutely FREE.
All in, that's 28 months of protection for just £47.32 ($66.92) which needless to say, is a massive reduction from the standard price of over £350.
While there are higher-tier plans with extra security features, the 'Starter' plan is more than powerful enough for reliable, high-speed football streaming.
Our colleagues at TechRadar spend their days testing every VPN on the market, and they’ve rated Surfshark as the best value-for-money option available.
They noted: "Surfshark offers a comprehensive set of privacy features and reliable unblocking power. Thanks to its consistently snappy performance, it’s at the top of our speed rankings."
Get 86% off Surfshark two-year plan from £1.69 / $2.39 per month + FOUR months extra FREE. Was £386.12/$546.05 | Now £47.32/$66.92 for 28 months
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