How to watch La Liga 2026/27: TV Guide, Live Streams & Key Dates

The La Liga 2026/27 season is here and it promises to be a cracker, as Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho resumes hostilities with reigning champions Barcelona 13 years on from his first spell in the Spanish capital. It is an exciting time for Spanish football after the national side added the World Cup to their European Championship crown this summer, and FourFourTwo has all the broadcast information you need to watch every game live.

La Liga 2026/27 broadcasters ► UK: Premier Sports / Disney+

► US: ESPN

► Australia: beIN SPORTS

► Free Games: CazéTV on YouTube (Brazil)

► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Mourinho's return to Madrid has grabbed the headlines ahead of the new season, as 'The Special One' aims to rediscover the aura that has made him one of the most talked-about managers in world football over the last 25 years. The Portuguese, 63, arrives with the same brief as he had when he began his first spell in 2010: knock Barcelona off top spot. The Catalan club have won the last two La Liga titles, so Mourinho must get the best out of superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham and take back the trophy.

Away from the two heavyweights, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid will aim to consolidate their position in the Champions League places after top-five finishes last term, while Real Betis must juggle their domestic action with competing in Europe's top competition for the first time since 2005. The three promoted clubs - Deportivo La Coruna, Racing Santander and Malaga - all have La Liga pedigree which could make for another incredibly close season, after five points separated half of the league last term.

In this guide, we'll show you how to watch La Liga live streams in the UK, US, and around the world, and how you can use a VPN to tune in while you're abroad.

Can you watch La Liga for free?

CazéTV on YouTube in Brazil have entered into a sub licensing agreement with ESPN meaning select La Liga games will be available for free.

Outside of Brazil? You need a VPN to unlock your stream — find out more below.

How to watch La Liga from anywhere

Chances are you'll find yourself overseas when some La Liga games are taking place, but does that mean you have to miss the action? No, it doesn't... a VPN will ensure you get your coverage from anywhere.

La Liga live streams are geo-restricted on all streaming services, but a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a neat way around this, unpicking the geo-locks by altering your device's digital location. It's great for accessing your usual streaming services while on the move, and it does wonders for your internet security, too.

NordVPN is the best, so say our good friends across the office at TechRadar.

How to watch La Liga in the UK

The La Liga television rights in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland are held by Premier Sports, who broadcast the competition on their LaLigaTV platform.

Premier Sports will show more than 340 games this season online and on television, while one fixture per week will be shown on Disney+, just like in 2025/26.

Watch La Liga on Premier Sports Fans in the UK and Ireland can subscribe to Premier Sports from £12.99 per month (minimum 12-month term). Virgin TV customers can get access to Premier Sports 1 and 2 for £15.99 per month, while if you have Amazon Prime Video you can add Premier Sports 1 and 2, plus LaLiga TV, for £17.99 per month.

How to watch La Liga in the US

In the US, ESPN Select is the home of La Liga, with all 380 matches available live in English and Spanish.

ESPN Deportes will present at least 200 games for fans who want Spanish-language coverage. Meanwhile, at least 20 matches will also be presented on linear TV across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

Watch La Liga on ESPN Select ESPN Select will have live coverage of every single match in both English and Spanish across the 2026/27 season. A standalone subscription costs $12.99 per month or $129.99 per year.

How to watch La Liga in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch every La Liga match this season live on beIN SPORTS, with all games available on the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform.

Plans start from $15.99 a month or $159.99 a year, where you can take advantage of a one-week free trial.

Watch La Liga on beIN Sports Watch every La Liga 2026/27 game live on beIN SPORTS for $15.99 a month or $159.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial. beIN SPORTS.

Other La Liga live streams around the world

As one of the biggest leagues in the world, it is no surprise that La Liga is popular across the planet. You can watch La Liga live streams in dozens of countries - here are a few providers in select locations:

Click to find out more 👇 Africa BeIN SPORTS has the rights in MENA countries (Middle East and North Africa), while SuperSport is the official broadcast partner in Sub-Saharan Africa. Canada TSN and RDS share the rights to La Liga live streams in Canada. Hong Kong Viewers in Hong Kong can tune into La Liga action on Now Sports. New Zealand beIN SPORTS is your destination to watch La Liga 2026/27 in New Zealand. South Africa La Liga fans in South Africa can watch all the action via subscription service SuperSport and on free-to-air Sporty TV.

The 2026/27 La Liga season starts on Saturday, August 15, with Alaves vs Getafe and Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano the only games on the opening day.

It's a staggered start to the campaign, with Real Madrid and Barcelona not playing their opening matches until the following weekend. Los Blancos begin at Espanyol on Saturday, August 22, while the Catalans kick-off their title defence at Elche 24 hours later.

The season ends on Sunday, May 30, 2027.