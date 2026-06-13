Steve Clarke reveals just how fit 'perfect' Scott McTominay is for Scotland

Scotland's hopes at the 2026 World Cup rest almost solely on the shoulders of Scott McTominay.

Of course, Steve Clarke's squad is full of important players and they all contributed to Scotland qualifying for this summer's World Cup.

However, even McTominay's team-mates would probably admit that seeing him struggle with a stomach bug earlier this was enough to get them worried ahead of their Group C opener against Haiti.

Scott McTominay has recovered from stomach bug

McTominay missed training earlier this week due to sickness, and it was touch and go as to whether he would feature in Scotland's opening game at the World Cup 2026.

It would be fair to say that Scotland are expected to beat Haiti regardless of McTominay's involvement, but having the talismanic Napoli star in the line-up would always be a boost.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The good news, then, is that McTominay has recovered from his illness, with Clarke confirming as much when speaking to the press ahead of the game.

Clarke said McTominay was now in "perfect" condition after returning to training on Friday, and confirmed the midfielder would be "ready to go" for the game at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, United States.

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Indeed, McTominay is in the starting XI vs Haiti, lining up alongside Aston Villa's John McGinn in the heart of midfield.

McTominay, ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, has 15 goals in 70 appearances for his country, but will be looking to add to that tally against the unfancied Haiti.

Scott McTominay is key for Scotland (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only injury issue for Clarke ahead of the Haiti clash is the absence of defender Scott McKenna. Clarke said: "He's had an issue with his calf, he's almost there and will probably train Monday."

Will McTominay be Scotland's difference maker? Tell us in the comments…