How to watch Bolivia vs Scotland for FREE: TV channels and match preview as the Tartan Army play in New Jersey

Watch Bolivia vs Scotland for free today as Steve Clarke's side contest their final friendly before the 2026 World Cup, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Everything is all set and ready as Scotland prepares for their first World Cup finals since 1998.

Just Bolivia are left to go before they begin their tournament against Haiti on June 14.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Bolivia vs Scotland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Bolivia vs Scotland for free?

Yes! Bolivia vs Scotland is being broadcast free-to-air in the UK on Saturday. It will be shown live on BBC One Scotland and can be streamed on BBC iPlayer, with kick-off at 9:00pm BST.

Watch Bolivia vs Scotland for free on BBC iPlayer Saturday's friendly between Bolivia and Scotland will be shown live on BBC One Scotland and can be streamed for free on the iPlayer. You will need a television licence and a BBC login.

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Watch Bolivia vs Scotland from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Bolivia vs Scotland. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Bolivia vs Scotland in the UK

As mentioned above, Bolivia vs Scotland will be shown live on BBC One Scotland in the UK, while you can also stream the game on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Bolivia vs Scotland in the US

Viewers in the United States can stream Bolivia vs Scotland on ESPN+.

Watch Bolivia vs Scotland on ESPN+ Fans in the US can watch Bolivia vs Scotland on ESPN+. Subscriptions start at $29.99/month.

Bolivia vs Scotland: Preview

Bolivia are heavily depleted following their inter-continental play-off defeat against Iraq, with four players set to miss this one.

Victor Abrego, Enzo Monteiro, Fernando Monteiro, and Juan Godoy aren't in the squad for this game, which will come as a blow to boss Oscar Villegas.

The midfield and defence are filled with experienced hands, but out of the five forwards named in the squad for this friendly and the one to follow against Algeria, only two have been capped before, so make of that what you will.

SEE ALSO Everything you need to know about the 2026 World Cup

Scotland's big news is that Billy Gilmour suffered an injury against Curacao last time out and will miss the World Cup.

Manchester United midfielder Tyler Fletcher has been drafted in to replace him, the son of legendary Old Trafford cult hero Darren.

Fletcher was part of an extended group of players that played a part in that game against Curacao and has now recieved a call-up of a lifetime.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bolivia 0-3 Scotland

Clarke's men should ease to victory in this one; we are predicting Lawrence Shankland to get on the scoresheet.