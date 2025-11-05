Lionesses draw Spain in World Cup qualifiers - what does it mean?

Features
By published

The European qualifying groups for the Women's World Cup 2027 have been drawn - but what does it mean for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

BASEL, SWITZERLAND - JULY 27: Irene Paredes of Spain is embraced by Leah Williamson of England after the UEFA Women&#039;s EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park on July 27, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland.
England have drawn Spain for their World Cup qualification group (Image credit: Maryam Majd/Getty Images)

England have been drawn against world champions Spain in their qualifying group for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, taking place in Brazil.

The Lionesses lost out to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final, but England came out on top in the summer, as they retained their European title.

How does qualifying work?

Close-up shot of the FIFA Women&#039;s World Cup trophy at the draw for the FIFA Women&#039;s World Cup 2023 on 22 October, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand

Which European teams will make it to the 32-team 2027 World Cup in Brazil? (Image credit: FIFA via Getty Images)

The European qualifiers will determine which teams qualify for the 32-team 2027 World Cup - UEFA has been allocated 11 spots, with an additional European team able to qualify through the inter-continental play-offs.

The 53 UEFA teams have been split across three leagues, in a format similar to the Women’s Nations League. Leagues A and B have 16 teams each (split in four groups of four teams) and League C has 21 teams (six groups of three or four teams).

England and the Republic of Ireland are in League A, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in League B.

Each team plays home and away against each team in their group across six matchdays.

  • Matchday 1: Tuesday 3 March
  • Matchday 2: Saturday 7 March
  • Matchday 3: Tuesday 14 April
  • Matchday 4: Saturday 18 April
  • Matchday 5: Friday 5 June
  • Matchday 6: Tuesday 9 June

What happens next?

Every team in League A is guaranteed at least a place in the play-offs. The winners of each League A group gain an automatic place for the World Cup - meaning England would need to finish ahead of Spain in their group to avoid play-offs.

The remaining seven spots (plus one additional inter-confederation play-off spot) is decided by two rounds of play-offs.

In the first round:

  • The second and third-placed teams from League A groups face the six winners and two best runners-up from League C
  • The fourth-placed League A teams and the four League B group winners play the second and third-placed sides from League B.
  • League A teams and League B group winners are seeded and play the second leg at home.

The eight winners from these ties move into the second round of play-offs. In the second round, there will be eight fixtures:

  • The seven best-ranked winners (based on qualification rankings) qualify directly for the World Cup, making up the 11 teams.
  • The lowest-ranked winner advances to the intercontinental play-offs in February 2027

The groups in full

Swipe to scroll horizontally
League A

A1

Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Serbia

A2

France, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Ireland

A3

Spain, England, Iceland, Ukraine

A4

Germany, Norway, Austria, Slovenia

Swipe to scroll horizontally
League B

B1

Wales, Czech Republic, Albania, Montenegro

B2

Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Turkey, Malta

B3

Portugal, Finland, Slovakia, Latvia

B4

Belgium, Scotland, Israel, Luxembourg

Swipe to scroll horizontally
League C

C1

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein

C2

Croatia, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Gibraltar

C3

Hungary, Azerbaijan, North Macedonia, Andorra

C4

Greece, Faroe Islands, Georgia

C5

Romania, Cyprus, Moldova

C6

Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia

Key dates

Ayisha Gulati
Ayisha Gulati
Women's Football Writer

Ayisha Gulati is the women's football writer at FourFourTwo. Fresh from a summer covering the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2025 campaign in Switzerland, she brings a passion for all things WSL, UWCL, and international women’s football. She has interviewed names including Alessia Russo and Aitana Bonmati and enjoys telling stories that capture the excitement on and off the pitch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.