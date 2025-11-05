Lionesses draw Spain in World Cup qualifiers - what does it mean?
The European qualifying groups for the Women's World Cup 2027 have been drawn - but what does it mean for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?
England have been drawn against world champions Spain in their qualifying group for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, taking place in Brazil.
The Lionesses lost out to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final, but England came out on top in the summer, as they retained their European title.
Iceland and Ukraine join England and Spain in the World Cup qualifying group - but what does this all mean?
How does qualifying work?
The European qualifiers will determine which teams qualify for the 32-team 2027 World Cup - UEFA has been allocated 11 spots, with an additional European team able to qualify through the inter-continental play-offs.
The 53 UEFA teams have been split across three leagues, in a format similar to the Women’s Nations League. Leagues A and B have 16 teams each (split in four groups of four teams) and League C has 21 teams (six groups of three or four teams).
England and the Republic of Ireland are in League A, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in League B.
Each team plays home and away against each team in their group across six matchdays.
- Matchday 1: Tuesday 3 March
- Matchday 2: Saturday 7 March
- Matchday 3: Tuesday 14 April
- Matchday 4: Saturday 18 April
- Matchday 5: Friday 5 June
- Matchday 6: Tuesday 9 June
What happens next?
Every team in League A is guaranteed at least a place in the play-offs. The winners of each League A group gain an automatic place for the World Cup - meaning England would need to finish ahead of Spain in their group to avoid play-offs.
The remaining seven spots (plus one additional inter-confederation play-off spot) is decided by two rounds of play-offs.
In the first round:
- The second and third-placed teams from League A groups face the six winners and two best runners-up from League C
- The fourth-placed League A teams and the four League B group winners play the second and third-placed sides from League B.
- League A teams and League B group winners are seeded and play the second leg at home.
The eight winners from these ties move into the second round of play-offs. In the second round, there will be eight fixtures:
- The seven best-ranked winners (based on qualification rankings) qualify directly for the World Cup, making up the 11 teams.
- The lowest-ranked winner advances to the intercontinental play-offs in February 2027
The groups in full
A1
Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Serbia
A2
France, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Ireland
A3
Spain, England, Iceland, Ukraine
A4
Germany, Norway, Austria, Slovenia
B1
Wales, Czech Republic, Albania, Montenegro
B2
Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Turkey, Malta
B3
Portugal, Finland, Slovakia, Latvia
B4
Belgium, Scotland, Israel, Luxembourg
C1
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein
C2
Croatia, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Gibraltar
C3
Hungary, Azerbaijan, North Macedonia, Andorra
C4
Greece, Faroe Islands, Georgia
C5
Romania, Cyprus, Moldova
C6
Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia
Key dates
