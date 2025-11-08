How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea - Can the Gunners end the WSL champions’ unbeaten run?

Watch Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women as the Gunners look to halt the champions' unbeaten start, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Arsenal vs Chelsea key information • Date: Saturday, 8 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:00pm BST / 16:00pm ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), ESPN Select (US) • FREE Stream: WSL YouTube channel • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN's Black Friday deal

After an unimpressive start to their WSL season, Renee Slegers' Arsenal sit fifth in the WSL - behind champions Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and their north London rivals Tottenham.

Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea are on a 29-game unbeaten streak in the WSL, and in pursuit of a seventh consecutive title.

Arsenal have a chance to close the gap on their London rivals in front of a packed Emirates and will be raring to go after back-to-back WSL wins.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV in the UK?

Arsenal vs Chelsea will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

It will also be available to subscribers via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ platform.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the US

Fans in the USA can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea via the ESPN Select streaming service.

ESPN Select plans start from $12.99 a month, where you can watch the WSL. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.

Arsenal vs Chelsea free live stream

The WSL is hosting a free live stream for Arsenal vs Chelsea on its WSL YouTube channel.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so countries that have a dedicated broadcast deal are excluded. For a full list of countries included in the YouTube free streaming, head to the WSL website.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Arsenal vs Chelsea. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

NordVPN's Black Friday deal

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE "Its speeds are superb, its unblocking capabilities are flawless, and it’s got a full suite of airtight security measures" – TechRadar's NordVPN review.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Women's Super League preview

The WSL heavyweights face off at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with Arsenal looking to close the gap on their London rivals.

Arsenal sit fifth due a poor run of form earlier in the season, where they went three WSL games without a win - drawing to Manchester United and Aston Villa, and losing away to Manchester City.

Renee Slegers' side have since steadied the ship and come into this match against Chelsea having won back-to-back WSL matches for the first time since the opening two games of the season.

Their emphatic 4-1 victory over Leicester last time out suggests they might just be finding form at the right time.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be aiming to extend their impressive 29-game unbeaten streak in the league under Sonia Bompastor.

The Blues have only dropped points just once this season in a draw against Manchester United, and their 2-0 victory over London City Lionesses after the international break will leave them oozing with confidence.

With Manchester United also in action at midday and capable of leapfrogging the champions if they slip up, Bompastor’s side will be keen to keep their grip on top spot intact.

For Arsenal, it’s a chance to make a statement and perhaps reignite their title challenge in front of a packed Emirates crowd.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: The teams

Arsenal's club-record signing Olivia Smith missed last weekend's match after sustaining an injury on international duty with Canada.

Her absence led Slegers to start with both Alessia Russo and Stina Blackstenius, giving the Swede just her second start of the campaign.

Following the match, the Arsenal boss said: "Both of them usually play as the nine, but they are different nines with different qualities. Today they complemented each other well and played their roles in an excellent way."

It will be interesting to see whether Slegers adopts a similar tactic against Chelsea.

Chelsea's squad depth remains a theme of their season, enabling them to rotate without losing strength.

The Lucy Bronze or Ellie Carpenter debate has been put on hold as Bompastor showed she can play both, per her starting line up last weekend.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea

Arsenal need something from this game to ensure they don't fall behind, but Chelsea's unbeaten streak won't be ended at the Emirates. Expect some impressive goals in this London derby.