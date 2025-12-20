Is Man City vs West Ham on TV? Live streams as Hammers go in search of first win at Etihad since 2015

Watch Man City vs West Ham today as Pep Guardiola's men host the Hammers in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo providing all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Man City vs West Ham: key information • Date: Saturday, 20 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Manchester City can go top of the Premier League table with a victory over West Ham on Saturday.

The Cityzens are just two points behind Mikel Arteta's side and would leapfrog the Gunners should they win on home soil.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side haven't won in five matches and still have hopes of staving off relegation this term.

Despite leading twice against Aston Villa last weekend, Morgan Rogers' double denied the Hammers of a valuable three points.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Man City vs West Ham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Man City vs West Ham on TV in the UK?

Man City vs West Ham falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.

What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.

You can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Man City vs West Ham in the US

Man City vs West Ham is being shown in the States by USA Network.

If you don't have cable, you can watch online with a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Man City vs West Ham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Man City vs West Ham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Watch Man City vs West Ham from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Holiday Deal Get 74% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Stan Sport

Can I still get tickets for Man City vs West Ham?

Seat Unique still has tickets available for Saturday's Premier League clash between Manchester City and West Ham.

They would make the ideal early Christmas present, so grab them now before it's too late.

Get Manchester City tickets at Seat Unique Manchester City's hospitality provides Level 2 South West Corner seating and access to the exclusive Manager's Corner Lounge and Bar. Guests can enjoy premium food and bar options, complimentary tea and coffee at half-time and full-time, and a matchday programme. Car parking (one per four guests) is also included, adding convenience to this enhanced match experience.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Man City vs West Ham: Premier League preview

The Cityzens will be well up for West Ham's visit, with a golden chance emerging to grab top spot before Arsenal face Everton later in the day.

City also has a brilliant record against West Ham, having not lost against their next opponents on home soil since 2015.

In terms of injuries, Guardiola will be without Oscar Bobb (hamstring), Rodri (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heal), Jeremy Doku and John Stones (both leg) in the treatment room.

Fellow duo Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri are also away on international duty with Egypt and Algeria, respectively, at the Africa Cup of Nations.

READ MORE See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

West Ham occupies the Premier League's final relegation place with 13 points, winning just three games all season.

The Hammers endured a terrible start to the campaign, with Graham Potter sacked and Espirito Santo introduced as his replacement.

Two wins, four draws and five defeats have been posted by West Ham across 11 Premier League matches since his arrival, something which will have to change quickly.

In terms of missing players, Lukasz Fabianski is still nursing a back injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf are both away on international duty at AFCON.

Nuno will more than likely weigh up whether to change to a back five, with Kyle Walker-Peters and Oliver Scarles both in contention to start as wing-backs in the absence of Wan-Bissaka and Diouf.

Man City vs West Ham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man City 3-0 West Ham

City will have a burning desire to claim top spot before Arsenal kick off at Everton, and we can see them easing to another home win.