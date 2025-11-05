Is Club Brugge vs Barcelona on TV? Live streams, preview for Champions League clash

Watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona tonight in the UEFA Champions League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the info on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Club Brugge have made a dwindling start to their UEFA Champions League campaign and games wont come any tougher than Barcelona.

The Belgian outfit has just three points from their opening three games, and were hammered by Bayern Munich last time out.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will be looking to move onto nine points and are currently ninth in the League Phase standings.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona in the UK

Club Brugge vs Barcelona will be available to watch on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 4.

Club Brugge vs Barcelona will be available to watch on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform through various providers including EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona in the US

Over the pond in the US, Club Brugge vs Barcelona will be available for streaming on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona live through Stan Sport.

Stan Sport has every Champions League game live on the streaming platform.

Watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality, and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

NordVPN is considered among the best VPNs for streaming.

Club Brugge vs Barcelona: Champions League preview

Club Brugge come into Wednesday's meeting off the back of three straight wins in all competitions, but still have some scarring after their last European outing.

A 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich away from home was a bitter pill to swallow, as the German giants proved just too much at the Allianz Arena.

Nicky Hayden's side opened their Champions League league phase campaign with an excellent result, beating Monaco 4-1, but have since been unable to follow up on that success.

A loss to Atalanta, and then, as mentioned, Bayern, leaves them down in 20th position, with plenty of work to do as Barcelona comes to town.

Injuries are also piling up, with quartet Bjorn Meijer, Simon Mignolet, Ludovit Reis and Raphael Onyedika all unavailable for selection.

Barcelona are beginning to find some rhythm on all fronts, and beat Elche 3-1 to go back into second in La Liga over the weekend.

The Catalan giants were Champions League semi-finalists last season, only to lose out 7-6 to Inter Milan in a semi-final that had it all over two legs.

Having already lost just the once to holders PSG, Barcelona have also posted wins over Newcastle United and Olympiacos, with six points from three games, leaving them in ninth.

Manager Hansi Flick does have plenty of injury woes to contend with, as Joan Garcia is not quite ready, as well as former Chelsea man Andreas Christensen.

The big news is around Lamine Yamal's ongoing groin problem, but the teenager is expected to feature in some part against Club Brugge.

Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Raphinha (hamstring) and Pedri (hamstring) are all again unavailable for selection.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Club Brugge 0-2 FC Barcelona

Barcelona's attacking talent should prove too much for the Belgian side and we envisage a routine away win in Bruges.