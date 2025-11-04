Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Copenhagen: TV & streaming options as Thomas Frank's troubled Spurs face Champions League test

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Copenhagen in the Champions League as Spurs seek a smooth path through their turbulence, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Even by Tottenham Hotspur's recent standards, the past few days have been surprisingly unsettling.

Manager Thomas Frank had to go on record after two of his players appeared to blank him after they were beaten by Chelsea. It doesn't sound like the kind of thing that happens to a team in the top six in the Premier League, but here we are.

You can watch Spurs vs Copenhagen for free in certain parts of the world, through the Tapmad streaming platform, which has all the Champions League games and gives a few away for free each week.

Tapmad operates in several Asian territories, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal.

You could also technically watch Tottenham vs Copenhagen for free with a broadcaster free trial – Paramount+ in the USA are letting you try free for seven days

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Tottenham Hotspur vs Copenhagen. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Copenhagen is one of the many Champions League fixtures available on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform this week.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1.

TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Copenhagen will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+.

Football fans in Australia can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Copenhagen live through Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Copenhagen: Champions League preview

Spurs have won half of their 10 league matches since Frank took over from Ange Postecoglou in the summer.

Postecoglou's Spurs were anything but impressive in the Premier League last season but won the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League, a challenge Frank gleefully inherited.

They're unbeaten in the Champions League but draws with Bodo/Glimt and Monaco haven't set pulses racing with PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt among their remaining opponents.

Frank has some familiarity with Tuesday's visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Dane is a former manager of international age-group sides and, for three years, of Brondby, FC Copenhagen's great rivals.

FCK are now 15 seasons removed from their best Champions League performance, a run to the round of 16 in 2010-11 where they too were beaten by Chelsea.

They're six points off the pace at the top of Superligaen this season and yet to win in the Champions League.

Now led by manager Jacob Neestrup, the reigning Danish champions opened the league phase with a draw against Bayer Leverkusen but have subsequently lost to Qarabag and Borussia Dortmund.

This is the first meeting between these teams but Copenhagen's record against English opposition bodes well for the north London side.

They've won two of their 19 matches against English teams, both against Manchester United and both at home at Parken.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Copenhagen

Spurs seem to be in a sticky spot but an early goal to settle any nerves should be enough to see them past opponents looking for a first win in England.