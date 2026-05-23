Thomas Tuchel's divisive England World Cup 2026 squad is match-fit but short on fresh legs

Thomas Tuchel has named his most important England squad. It's been described as a, 'crazy decision', a 'shambles' and 'disgraceful' by 'disgusted' and 'shocked' observers. And that's just the Maguires.

England will face Croatia, Panama and Ghana at World Cup 2026 in June and Tuchel, taking an international team to a major tournament for the first time, is not hiding the fact that the target is to give England a second World Cup win.

Three Lions squads never please everyone, but the reaction to the World Cup squad has been particularly spicy. Thursday's leaked omissions and the long-standing myth of picking based on form haven't done much to ease the friction.

England's busiest players could all be World Cup 2026 starters

Marc Guehi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuchel and England are striding into the foothills of the biggest World Cup finals in the 96-year history of the competition. FIFA's willingness to dilute the tournament's appeal by expanding it to 48 teams means extra groups and an additional round.

The last four teams standing in July will play eight matches in a little over a month in some of the hottest and most humid conditions the game has to offer. It's a risk in terms of player welfare and a challenge for head coaches who intend for their 26-man squads to be competitive.

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It's not a new development that a successful World Cup, whether that's defined by getting to the final, the semi-final or something less, is hard work.

While the immediate response to Tuchel's announcement of what was left unknown of his squad has focused on the straightforward ins and outs of the likes of Djed Spence and Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Morgan Gibbs-White, there's also a hint of a gamble in the squad's previous workload.

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England's 26 players have played a lot of football – a statement of the obvious, perhaps, but something that will surely feel very real in some calf muscles in the United States, Canada and Mexico next month.

Tuchel's call-ups have appeared on around 42 club fixtures on average in 2025/26, amassing a total of 81,734 minutes, including the players who've been sidelined at various points. That's not unusual. It's May, after all.

Yet it's noteworthy that Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, who admitted in the wake of the Europa League final that he is feeling tired after 4,555 minutes of action in a mammoth 55 club appearances, is just one of the England players heading across the Atlantic, potentially tickling at their limits.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Position Club (2025-26) Season Apps Season Mins Harry Kane Forward Bayern Munich 50 3,949 Nico O'Reilly Defender Manchester City 53 4,037 Elliot Anderson Midfielder Nottingham Forest 49 4,100 Ezri Konsa Defender Aston Villa 48 4,171 Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Crystal Palace 48 4,320 Declan Rice Midfielder Arsenal 54 4,334 Marc Guehi Defender Manchester City 51 4,342 Morgan Rogers Midfielder Aston Villa 55 4,555

Of the most commonly identified players questionably omitted, Maguire, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the ones with fewer than 2,200 minutes under their belts this season.

Seven members of the England squad have played more than 4,000 club minutes and skipper Harry Kane isn't far behind. In terms of minutes played, that's a ton of football left out. Gibbs-White is the only frequently flagged omission to have played more than 4,000 minutes.

All seven outfielders with Kane's workload or more can reasonably be expected to start against Croatia at AT&T Stadium on June 17.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

That won't be a surprise to Tuchel and it won't define England's World Cup fortunes any more than the non-inclusion of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Adam Wharton. Que sera, sera, as they say in Krumbach.

But in a long tournament under the North and Central American sun, Tuchel might come to look at his bench for a change of pace and see some capable and exciting but also overworked options.

Whether that would have justified the selection of Maguire, Alexander-Arnold, Palmer, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Danny Welbeck or Dominic Calvert-Lewin – players with fewer than 3,000 minutes on the clock this season – is something we'll never know.