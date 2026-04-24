Italy officially decline World Cup 2026 rescue route – even if Iran withdraw

News
By published

World Cup 2026 will not feature Italy after the government ruled out the Azzurri's participation

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, attends the Milan Furniture Fair (Salone Internazionale del Mobile.Milano) during the Milan Design Week 2026 at Rho Fieramilano on April 21, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto)
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy will not be playing at this summer's World Cup irrespective of what happens to Iran's place in Group G.

World Cup 2026 is less than two months away and the participation of Iran remains subject to intense speculation despite their qualifying on the pitch.

Italy have ruled themselves out of playing World Cup 2026 as Iran replacement

Donald Trump and GIanni Infantino

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino (Image credit: Getty Images)

FIFA Peace Prize winner Trump's military action in the Middle East should be a source of embarrassment for FIFA chief