Italy officially decline World Cup 2026 rescue route – even if Iran withdraw

Italy will not be playing at this summer's World Cup irrespective of what happens to Iran's place in Group G.

World Cup 2026 is less than two months away and the participation of Iran remains subject to intense speculation despite their qualifying on the pitch.

The AFC qualifiers have given no recent indication of any plan to withdraw but the constant interference of Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, and his cronies is keeping the notion top of the agenda.

Italy have ruled themselves out of playing World Cup 2026 as Iran replacement

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino (Image credit: Getty Images)

FIFA Peace Prize winner Trump's military action in the Middle East should be a source of embarrassment for FIFA chief