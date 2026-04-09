World Cup 2026 calendar: Download your FREE calendar for Google and iCal for every game on Central Daylight Time

With 48 teams taking part, World Cup 2026 will be the biggest-ever international football tournament. There will be 72 matches in the group stage followed by 32 in the knockout rounds, making it a monolithic challenge even for those of us just watching.

World Cup 2026 will be played across 13 different kick-off times in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July. If you're a football fan, you probably want to watch as much as you can. Without getting organised, you've got no chance.

We've put the World Cup fixtures in a calendar to get you started but the commitment to get stuck in will have to come from within.

Your FREE World Cup 2026 calendar

Your World Cup 2026 calendar! (Image credit: Future)

Our World Cup 2026 calendar includes every fixture in the group stage and knockout rounds this summer and syncs right to your digital calendar of choice – and in your local time zone.

If you'll be watching on Central Daylight Time, this is the version of the calendar you need. Just download it, unzip it, import it and go.

Download your calendar for FREE now!

How to import to Google Calendar

Open Google Calendar in your web browser

Click the Settings gear icon in the top right and select Settings In the menu on the left, click Import & Export

Click Select file from your computer and choose your .ics or .csv file

Under Add to calendar select the calendar of your choice – this is the calendar to which the World Cup fixtures will be added

Click Import

How to import to iCal

Open the Calendar app on your Mac or Apple device

Click File and then Import

Select your .ics or .ical file from your computer

Choose the calendar to which you want to add the fixtures, or select a new one, and click Import

How to unzip the World Cup calendar files

The key step between downloading and importing your World Cup calendar is unzipping the downloaded files to grab the file format you need to import to Google Calendar or iCal.