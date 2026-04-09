World Cup 2026 calendar: Download your FREE calendar for Google and iCal for every game on Pacific Daylight Time

World Cup 2026 will be football's biggest-ever international tournament. Hosted in the United States, Mexico and Canada, it will see 48 teams play in 104 matches in June and July this year.

World Cup 2026 is sure to be an unwieldy beast, laden with drama and controversy but surely impossible to consume whole. Staying organised is a must for fans who want to take in as much as possible.

World Cup fixtures will take place across 13 different kick-off times between June 11 and July 19, so staying on top of it all will be a big challenge even for the most dedicated.

Your FREE World Cup 2026 calendar

Your World Cup 2026 calendar (Image credit: Future)

Our World Cup 2026 calendar includes every fixture in the group stage and knockout rounds this summer and syncs right to your digital calendar of choice – and in your local time zone.

This is the Pacific Daylight Time version and all you need to do is download, unzip and import.

Download your calendar for FREE now!

How to import to Google Calendar

Open Google Calendar in your web browser

Click the Settings gear icon in the top right and select Settings In the menu on the left, click Import & Export

Click Select file from your computer and choose your .ics or .csv file

Under Add to calendar select the calendar of your choice – this is the calendar to which the World Cup fixtures will be added

Click Import

How to import to iCal

Open the Calendar app on your Mac or Apple device

Click File and then Import

Select your .ics or .ical file from your computer

Choose the calendar to which you want to add the fixtures, or select a new one, and click Import

How to unzip the World Cup calendar files

The key step between downloading and importing your World Cup calendar is unzipping the downloaded files to grab the file format you need to import to Google Calendar or iCal.