Why booing in football has lost all meaning

Hear something too often and it loses all impact. There was a point, about a decade ago, when Journey's Don't Stop Believin' seemed to be playing in every shop, on every radio station, interminably. After a certain point, it became little more than a mildly irritating noise.

Less is more, as the saying goes. Too much of anything is a bad thing, etc, etc. There is a wider point to be made about football generally, perhaps, but it seems particularly apt regarding one specific phenomenon.

And that is booing. It has become endemic in football. Rarely will a Premier League weekend go by in 2026 without at least one club's supporters collectively voicing their discontent. It is not exclusive to club football, though. In the most recent international break alone, Scotland - having already qualified for the World Cup - were booed after losing a friendly against Japan. Leroy Sane was booed by Germany fans, and Ben White by England fans.

Sometimes it is justified, of course. Frustrated fans will argue that they pay good money to watch these well-remunerated professionals kick a ball around, and they should feel free to make their displeasure known. The players themselves likely see it as something that comes with the territory.



But has booing begun to lose its meaning? When it is the go-to reaction after any disappointment, even for teams that are otherwise doing okay, its impact is diminished. Booing should be visceral; it should be kept in reserve for the most dire situations. When fans really want to make a statement, that is when the boos should come, and picking the right moment would make them all the more significant.



If it is intended to jolt a team, a manager, an owner, an individual player into action, it must be something of a shock to the system. But it is now almost as commonplace as chanting or applause. It is the default reaction to any kind of failure, and as a result, it has become little more than background noise. It seems unlikely that players and managers are taken aback by it now. Slightly perturbed, possibly, bemused even, occasionally. Scotland’s John McGinn, for example, did not seem overly bothered by the boos at Hampden after defeat to Japan. “I’ve experienced much worse than that,” he said.

John McGinn recently claimed he'd suffered “a lot worse” than recent boos towards him (Image credit: Getty Images)

The reasons for the increase in booing are multiple: the rise of social media and the lack of nuance surrounding football discussions: every team is either doing brilliantly or terribly; increased expectations because of the money spent on players and the demand for success that comes with that; and, more vaguely, a general sense that football has become such a serious business that losing feels disastrous.



Any idea of football as something joyful, as a diversion, a form of escapism, for match-going fans has long since disappeared. They are as much supporters now as they are judges: baying when their standards are not met.



This is not to point blame at fans, who have become increasingly victimised by the extortionate costs of football (another potential reason for the rising anger levels). But there is something absurd, after a certain point, about booing for booing's sake.



The jeers ring out and the scathing social media posts are written, and the pantomime that is modern football goes on.