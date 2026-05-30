Liverpool closing in on new manager appointment after shock Arne Slot sack bombshell
Liverpool have parted company with Premier League title-winning head coach Arne Slot
Arne Slot has left Liverpool with immediate effect, shortly after the conclusion of the 2025/26 Premier League season.
A title-winner with the Reds during his first season in charge, Slot failed to replicate his previous success at Anfield and has paid the price with his job.
Liverpool have released a statement confirming the Dutchman has left the club.
Arne Slot sacked by Liverpool
It reads: "Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way.
“From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it.
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"This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens.
“At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.
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“We would like to take this opportunity to place on record our appreciation for Arne, who will always hold a special place in the history of this football club as the coach who delivered Liverpool’s 20th league title."
Liverpool are now in the market for a new head coach with the likes of Andoni Iraola available after leaving AFC Bournemouth, having guided the Cherries into Europe.
Manchester City are also in the hunt for a new manager following Pep Guardiola's exit after 10 years at the Etihad Stadium.
Chelsea and Manchester United will also begin the 2026/27 Premier League with new permanent managers, following the appointments of Xabi Alonso and Michael Carrick, respectively.
The timing of Slot's departure comes as something of a shock given previous reports indicated the Dutchman would be given next season to turn the club's fortunes around.
Liverpool finished last season in fifth place, 25 points off champions Arsenal.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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