Arne Slot's time at Liverpool is up: Has any manager recovered from this before?

Opinion
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Liverpool fans have lost faith in Arne Slot, after a dour draw to faltering Chelsea: how can the Dutchman go on?

Arne Slot manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield on May 9, 2026 in Liverpool, England.
(Image credit: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)