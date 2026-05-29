How many teams have done the league and Champions League double?

Saturday's Champions League final comes with one certainty: the winning side will be adding the trophy to their collection as part of a league and continental double.

The feat is difficult enough that in 70 years of the European Cup and Champions League, only 17 different clubs have managed to get their hands on that trophy in the same season they also won their domestic league title.

There's a few that have done it more than once, of course. Here's the complete run-down of the list that Arsenal are trying to join and PSG are trying to go back-to-back on.

Get a Surfshark VPN in time for the World Cup! Pick up an extra three months of service and up to a $30 (£22) Amazon Gift Card when purchasing a two-year subscription plan.

One-time league and European title double winners

Celtic are the only Scottish side to have done this particular double (Image credit: Getty Images)

Benfica (1961) Celtic (1967)* Hamburger SV (1983) Steaua Bucharest (1986) PSV (1988*) Red Star (1991) Milan (1994) Porto (2004) Manchester City (2023*) Paris Saint-Germain (2025*)



*as part of a treble

There's no shame at all, then, in being part of this section of double winners. Celtic, in particular, hold the distinction of becoming European football's first treble winners back in 1966/67.

Both of the most recent additions were treble winners, with Manchester City pulling it off in 2023 and PSG doing likewise two years later.

Arsenal would become just the fourth English side to do the European and domestic double if they can see off PSG.

Two-time league and European title double winners

Liverpool were the first side to do a European and English double (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inter (1965, 2010*) Liverpool (1977, 1984) Manchester United (1999*, 2008)

For 22 years, Liverpool had the claim of being the only English side to have done this particular double - and they had done it twice.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Manchester United joined the party with their treble win in 1999, with Sir Alex Ferguson doing it again nine years later.

It was a much longer wait for Inter - the longest gap of any two-time winners, in fact, with some 45 years passing between Helenio Herrera's Grande Inter and Jose Mourinho's treble winners.

Three-time league and European double winners

Ajax (1972*, 1973, 1995)

Ajax did the double two years in a row (Image credit: Getty Images)

A special mention needs to go to Ajax, who are one of just two sides to have done the double in back-to-back years...though PSG could yet make that three.

That came in 1972 and 1973, when Johan Cruyff and co dominated Europe, with their first double actually being a treble.

Then there's Louis van Gaal's side of 1994/95, who went unbeaten in both the league and Champions League - the only side ever to do so.

Four-time league and European title double winners

Bayern Munich (1974, 2001, 2013*, 2020*)

Bayern Munich's last double was completed behind closed doors (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first and most recent German side to pull off the feat, unsurprisingly, are Bayern Munich.

We are honestly at a loss for anything particularly interesting to say about that, because...yeah, that feels about right to us.

Take it as a compliment, Bayern fans.

Five-time league and European title double winners

Barcelona have done five doubles (Image credit: Alamy)

Real Madrid (1957, 1958, 2017, 2022, 2024) Barcelona (1992, 2006, 2009*, 2011, 2015*)

There's another indicator of just how difficult the double is for you: 15-time winners Real Madrid have just five doubles to their name.

Not to take anything away from Real, but that serves to make