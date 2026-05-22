No Phil Foden, no Cole Palmer - has Thomas Tuchel got big England World Cup squad calls right?

The England World Cup squad is officially out, but the reaction was already in after it had leaked out in the press on Thursday night.

The big headlines screamed about the absence of Phil Foden and Cole Palmer – and, to a lesser extent, Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose England omission was so widely expected that it took a few outlets a moment to remind themselves he is a notable name.

Has Thomas Tuchel got the big decisions right? We can’t answer that yet, obviously. Only a gruelling summer’s work will give us the answer. But from where we sit, it all looks supremely justifiable.

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Thomas Tuchel's England World Cup squad prioritises proven chemistry over hypothetical improvement

Thomas Tuchel will have had a difficult conversation with Cole Palmer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Things got a bit ridiculous during Euro 2024, when several pundits somehow found themselves essentially suggesting with a straight face that Gareth Southgate ought to find a way to play Foden, Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Eberechi Eze and Harry Kane all in the same side.

There was a similar phenomenon during the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 triumph, where there was a clamour for Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang to be promoted from super-subs to somehow playing alongside Lauren James, Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp.

Swipe to scroll horizontally England goals and assists - past 12 months Row 0 - Cell 0 Goals Assists Harry Kane 7 0 Bukayo Saka 2 1 Eberechi Eze 2 0 Marc Guehi 1 3 Declan Rice 1 2 Marcus Rashford 1 1 Morgan Rogers 1 1 Ezri Konsa 1 1 Noni Madueke 1 1 Anthony Gordon 1 0 Ben White 1 0 Ollie Watkins 1 0 Phil Foden 0 1 Jarrod Bowen 0 1 Reece James 0 1 John Stones 0 1

That is a transparently ridiculous way to think about the game: most sides do end up having to do a bit of defending at some point in a major tournament, after all.

But it is a reflex encouraged by the often top-heavy nature of tournament squads - particularly the 26-man sides that go to men’s tournaments.

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Realistically, a squad needs at most two players for every position (three is mandatory for goalkeepers), and taking an extra defensive-minded player feels like a waste when you know those roles are likely to be relatively settled throughout the tournament.

The greater incentive, then, is to fill the remaining slots with extra attackers, just in case you might need them for a specific opponent or to replace the quality that you would lose in the event of an injury or suspension.

Tuchel’s World Cup squad is no exception to that. He is taking three no.10s, three centre-forwards, and four wingers on the plane to North America.

Cole Palmer has found himself out of the England squad for the World Cup (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

That is plenty – and the ‘controversial’ choices he has made are arguable, but marginally so.

Are Palmer and Foden better than Noni Madueke? Yes, we’re more than happy to say that. But they are also completely different players for different roles.

Selecting Madueke alongside Saka, Gordon and Marcus Rashford makes clear Tuchel wants direct running and natural wing play to provide threat and service. There is a specific game plan to serve, and shoehorning in ‘better’ players breaks that plan.

Phil Foden had a frustrating time as a false 9 against Japan (Image credit: Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images)

Foden has been granted that wing role for England for years and has never impressed. Palmer perhaps has a better chance of making it work – he mostly played off the right wing at Euro 2024 – but has played just one competitive game for Tuchel, and that was nearly a year ago, against minnows Andorra.

Palmer started at no.10 in that game and made little enough impact that he was subbed off on 65 minutes. England won 1-0. Harry Kane’s winning goal was created by Madueke.

Foden and Palmer both got a chance to make an impression in the March friendlies against Uruguay and Japan. England were poor in both games.

In between times, England rounded out a flawless qualification campaign by winning 5-0 twice, 3-0 once, and 2-0 three times. Palmer and Foden played just 53 minutes between them in those games (all Foden).