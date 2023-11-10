From Wembley to the West End - WIN tickets to see Dear England a play about Gareth Southgate and the Three Lions

Joseph Fiennes plays Gareth Southgate in the performance of Dear England in the West End

It’s time to change the game.

The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game? The team has the worst track record for penalties in the world, and manager Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

The smash-hit National Theatre production of Dear England is now playing at the Prince Edward Theatre for a strictly limited season until 13 January. Joseph Fiennes gives an 'astonishing performance' (The Times) as England manager Gareth Southgate in James Graham's gripping 'new stage epic' (Telegraph) about both nation and game, directed by Rupert Goold, with set design by Es Devlin.

Prize includes: A pair of tickets to a Monday - Thursday evening or Thursday matinee performance and overnight hotel accommodation at the Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotel – subject to availability.

(Excluding 1st -10th December and 27th December – 1st January. Tickets subject to availability, further blackout dates may apply, and casting subject to change.)

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below: