Southampton vs Leicester – live! Follow the Premier League, as it happens

Thanks for joining FourFourTwo for full live coverage of Southampton vs Leicester in the Premier League tonight.

Leicester are currently in a prime position to secure Champions League football next season. The Foxes are in third place, seven points clear of West Ham in fifth. But with five games to go, any slip up could pull them back into danger of missing out, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton – who have a game in hand – all currently within 10 points of them.

Southampton have had a disappointing season, and although last year's 11th-placed finish with 52 points isn't yet mathematically impossible, it is unlikely. The Saints aren't yet even clear of relegation – though with nine points between them and 18th-placed Fulham, that too looks unlikely.