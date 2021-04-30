Live
Southampton vs Leicester – live! Follow the Premier League, as it happens
Will Friday night's Southampton vs Leicester game deliver us another 9-0 away victory? Follow all the action here
By Conor Pope
Southampton vs Leicester, Friday, April 30 2021. Kick-off 8pm BST
Thanks for joining FourFourTwo for full live coverage of Southampton vs Leicester in the Premier League tonight.
Leicester are currently in a prime position to secure Champions League football next season. The Foxes are in third place, seven points clear of West Ham in fifth.
But with five games to go, any slip up could pull them back into danger of missing out, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton – who have a game in hand – all currently within 10 points of them.
Southampton have had a disappointing season, and although last year's 11th-placed finish with 52 points isn't yet mathematically impossible, it is unlikely.
The Saints aren't yet even clear of relegation – though with nine points between them and 18th-placed Fulham, that too looks unlikely.
What Southampton will really want to avoid today is a repeat of the 9-0 drubbing Leicester handed to them at St. Mary's in 2019 – a record-equalling defeat that they improbably conspired to fall to against Manchester United earlier this season, too.
Given that the Leicester scoreline was at home, however, we rank it top of our list of worst Premier League defeats.
