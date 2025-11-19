Liverpool report: Club losing patience with left-back said to be 'making up the numbers'

A Liverpool left-back is said to be frustrating his club right now.

The Reds have started way off the pace in the Premier League, finding themselves eighth in the table and losing seven of their last 10 fixtures in all competitions.

And while Liverpool boss Arne Slot is facing criticism, several players on the payroll are, too.

Liverpool upgraded at left-back over the summer - with one star still on the books said to be frustrating his club

With Andrew Robertson the undisputed starter for much of the Jurgen Klopp era, the Merseysiders made the choice to bring in a long-term successor over the summer following the Scot's drop-off in form.

Milos Kerkez was ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-backs in the world earlier this year, but the Hungarian, too, has struggled since his move from Bournemouth, with Robertson brought back into first-team contention.

Milos Kerkez has been a disappointment (Image credit: Getty Images)

Things don't appear any better for Kostas Tsimikas, who is said to be frustrating loan club Roma, with the Italian giants suggesting they are only keeping him on board to make up the numbers.

The summer arrival of Kerkez meant one of Tsimikas or Robertson was likely to depart, and the Greek international ultimately left in search of regular minutes, joining Roma on loan.

However, Tuttomercatoweb, via SportsWitness, are suggesting Roma are already losing patience with Tsimikas.

Tsimikas has started five games, but in their last three league games, he has played just six minutes. Gian Piero Gasperini is said to be unimpressed by the 29-year-old and has played Wesley, a right-back, in his position ahead of him in the absence of first-choice Angelino.

It is unlikely that Tsimikas' loan in Italy will become permanent at this stage, unless he an impress significantly in the coming weeks.

Kostas Tsimikas has struggled on loan (Image credit: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Tsimikas played 29 times for Liverpool across all competitions last season, including 18 times in the Premier League as they secured their 20th league title.

He left in the summer in search of more regular minutes, but has featured just eight times and can't get into the side, despite the absence of former Manchester City man Angelino, who is competing for his position.

Roma, who are joint top of Serie A, are not looking to send him back to Anfield, however, as they still want good squad depth and believe Tsimikas, makes up the numbers. Ouch.

In FourFourTwo's view, Tsimikas needs to find some form as he is unlikely to push his way back into Arne Slot's thoughts at Liverpool. Despite Kerkez's tough start to life at Anfield he is likely to remain in the squad for the foreseeable future.

Robertson's contract ends in the summer of 2026, so Tsimikas could see himself return as the deputy once again, but its unlikely he'd accept that at this point in his career.

Tsimikas is valued at €18 million by Transfermarkt. Liverpool are next in action against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.