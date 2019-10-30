Divock Origi News and Features

Date of birth: 18 April, 1995

Instagram: @divockorigi

Clubs: Lille, Liverpool

Within 18 months of scoring on his professional debut for Lille, one of the most promising young strikers in Europe signed for Liverpool. Despite a mixed time at Anfield, which included a loan spell at Wolfsburg, he has developed a cult following after scoring pivotal goals - namely a famous late derby winner against Everton and two in 2019's memorable Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona. Became Belgium's youngest World Cup goalscorer at the 2014 tournament.