Divock Origi News and Features
Date of birth: 18 April, 1995
Instagram: @divockorigi
Clubs: Lille, Liverpool
Within 18 months of scoring on his professional debut for Lille, one of the most promising young strikers in Europe signed for Liverpool. Despite a mixed time at Anfield, which included a loan spell at Wolfsburg, he has developed a cult following after scoring pivotal goals - namely a famous late derby winner against Everton and two in 2019's memorable Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona. Became Belgium's youngest World Cup goalscorer at the 2014 tournament.
Latest about Divock Origi
Divock Origi News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Liverpool and Belgium striker Divock Origi
Liverpool prepare to axe six players as a summer clear-out looms
By Billy Dunmore
Liverpool Liverpool are reportedly planning a shake-up this summer and up to six players could be on their way out.
Liverpool new boy Takumi Minamino living up to Jurgen Klopp’s expectations
By FourFourTwo Staff
Liverpool
Van Dijk not worried over Liverpool’s lack of clean sheets
By FourFourTwo Staff
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Origi banner ban lifted after Liverpool fan agrees to attend Kick It Out course
By FourFourTwo Staff
Divock Origi
Origi accepts tough task in competing against Liverpool’s famed front three
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League
Liverpool fan handed temporary suspension over offensive Origi banner
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League
Jurgen Klopp wants help with Liverpool’s fixture schedule or may quit Carabao Cup
By FourFourTwo Staff
Arsenal
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.