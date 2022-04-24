Divock Origi Liverpool's 'best finisher' - Klopp praises striker after derby heroics

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on striker Divock Origi after the Belgian came off the bench to turn the Merseyside derby in the Reds' favour on Sunday.

Origi replaced Sadio Mane after an hour and made an instant impact as he played a key part in the opening goal, scored by Andy Robertson, and later headed in to seal a 2-0 win with five minutes remaining.

The striker was named Man of the Match for his performance and once again, saved his best for Liverpool's local rivals. Origi has now netted six times versus the Toffees, twice more than against any other team.

"He's a lengend on and off the pitch I have to say," Klopp said afterwards in his post-match press conference. "That's how it is.

"A legend on and off the pitch... everybody loves Div!"Klopp's praise for Divock Origi ❤️

"He's a fantastic footballer for me, and I know it sounds ridiculous because I don't line him up (select him) often, he's our best finisher. Really. He always was and everybody would say the same.

"You see him doing these kind of things in training and if he's not in the squad, it's because of the quality of other players. It's really hard decisions to make. All the boys want to contribute and all are responsible for the situation we are in.

"Everybody loves Div and rightly so. He was again very decisive and I'm very, very happy for him."

Despite all that praise, Origi is out of contract in the summer, with AC Milan keen to sign the 27-year-old on a free transfer.