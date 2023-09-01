Nottingham Forest to sign Liverpool cult hero: report

Nottingham Forest are poised to bring a Liverpool favourite to the City Ground.

The Tricky Trees have sold Brennan Johnson to Tottenham, in a deal thought to be worth around £47.5 million. David Ornstein of The Athletic confirmed a 10 per cent sell-on clause and the Welshman penning a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

In response, Forest are now bringing in a replacement – who's well known to the Premier League.

Brennan Johnson has left Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the club are set to bring Divock Origi back to the Premier League.

Origi left Liverpool last summer for AC Milan but is set to make his return to English football after netting just twice in 36 games.

The reasoning for the Belgium international moving to Forest are obvious, however. Origi had a knack of scoring big goals for the Reds during his time there, including the Champions League final winner against Tottenham in 2019.

Origi has struggled for game-time in Milan, however, with Noah Okafor joining from Red Bull Salzburg this summer to strengthen the options in attack.

Divock Origi is Forest-bound (Image credit: Pier Marco Tacca/AC Milan via Getty Images)

Forest are also set to bring Callum Hudson-Odoi to the club today.

Transfermarkt values Origi at just €6 million.

Nottingham Forest have signed Nuno Tavares from Arsenal on loan.