Nottingham Forest to sign Liverpool cult hero: report
Nottingham Forest are close to bringing a Liverpool fan favourite to the City Ground, as Brennan Johnson's replacement
Nottingham Forest are poised to bring a Liverpool favourite to the City Ground.
The Tricky Trees have sold Brennan Johnson to Tottenham, in a deal thought to be worth around £47.5 million. David Ornstein of The Athletic confirmed a 10 per cent sell-on clause and the Welshman penning a five-year contract with the option of a further year.
In response, Forest are now bringing in a replacement – who's well known to the Premier League.
Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the club are set to bring Divock Origi back to the Premier League.
Origi left Liverpool last summer for AC Milan but is set to make his return to English football after netting just twice in 36 games.
The reasoning for the Belgium international moving to Forest are obvious, however. Origi had a knack of scoring big goals for the Reds during his time there, including the Champions League final winner against Tottenham in 2019.
Origi has struggled for game-time in Milan, however, with Noah Okafor joining from Red Bull Salzburg this summer to strengthen the options in attack.
Forest are also set to bring Callum Hudson-Odoi to the club today.
Transfermarkt values Origi at just €6 million.
Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the club’s decision to launch a mega-money bid for Caicedo – but the Reds manager could be on his way out of Anfield sooner than anticipated. Meanwhile, Liverpool are targeting as many as four midfielders amid their struggles in the transfer market.
Nottingham Forest have signed Nuno Tavares from Arsenal on loan.
