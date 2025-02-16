Merseyside derby goalscorers

The first-ever Merseyside derby was played in October 1894, with Everton 3-0 winners over Liverpool.

Since then, the two city rivals have met in over 240 competitive matches.

Overall, the Reds have been more successful than the Blues in the derby, but there have been plenty of memorable moments for both teams through the years.

Here, a look at some of the all-time top scorers in the famous fixture...

Kenny Dalglish (Liverpool)

Kenny Dalglish in action for Liverpool against Everton in the 1986 FA Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Liverpool's most legendary players and perhaps the greatest of them all, Kenny Dalglish scored 172 goals for the Reds in 515 games and won an array of silverware with the Anfield club.

Dalglish scored five goals against Everton and was player-manager as Liverpool beat their city rivals in the 1986 FA Cup final. Fred Howe, Roger Hunt, Dirk Kuyt and Luis Suárez also scored five goals in the derby during their Liverpool careers.

Tim Cahill (Everton)

Tim Cahill celebrates with Leon Osman after scoring a late equaliser for Everton against Liverpool at Anfield in January 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Cahill spent eight years at Everton between 2004 and 2012 and the former Australia captain was a regular scorer from midfield during his time at Goodison Park.

Cahill hit 68 goals overall in 278 appearances for the Toffees and was on target five times against Liverpool, including a memorable late leveller at Anfield in January 2009. Jack Taylor, an FA Cup winner with Everton in 1906, also scored five goals in the Merseyside derby.

Divock Origi (Liverpool)

Divock Origi celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Everton in April 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although often a substitute during his time at Liverpool, Divock Origi was a popular player who stepped up with some big goals for the Reds.

Origi scored twice in Liverpool's famous 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Reds' Champions League semi-final comeback at Anfield in May 2019 and was also on target against Tottenham in the final. Six of the Belgian's 41 Liverpool goals came against Everton, including a 96th-minute winner in December 2018 as he nodded home from close range after the ball had bounced off the crossbar.

Gordon Hodgson (Liverpool)

Former Liverpool forward Gordon Hodgson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in South Africa, Gordon Hodgson moved to Liverpool in 1925 and went on to become one of the Reds' greatest goalscorers.

Hodgson hit 241 goals for Liverpool between 1925 and 1936, including six against Everton. An international footballer who represented South Africa and later England as well, Hodgson was also an accomplished cricketer. After leaving Liverpool, he had spells at Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Bobby Parker (Everton)

Tottenham in action against Everton at White Hart Lane in September 1912. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Glasgow in 1891, Bobby Parker played as a centre-forward and had a successful spell at Everton after joining from Rangers in 1913.

Parker was top scorer as Everton won the First Division title in 1914/15, with 35 goals from 35 games, including a hat-trick against Liverpool. He scored six times versus the Reds overall. but suffered a serious injury in World War I and after a couple of spells out on loan, was eventually sold to Nottingham Forest.

Robbie Fowler (Liverpool)

Robbie Fowler controversially celebrates a goal for Liverpool against Everton by pretending to snort cocaine in April 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Liverpool legend who hit 171 goals in 330 games for the Reds and later returned for a shorter second spell at Anfield, Robbie Fowler netted six times against Everton.

Those included a late winner in 1994 to seal victory in the 150th Merseyside derby as the 18-year-old was making his return from a broken leg. But his most famous moment in the fixture was his controversial celebration in 1999 as he pretended to snort cocaine from the goal line after scoring in a 3-2 win, earning him a four-match ban and a big fine.

Jack Balmer (Liverpool)

Jack Balmer of Liverpool in 1936. (Image credit: Alamy)

Jack Balmer's Liverpool career was interrupted by World War II, but the striker still scored 111 goals in 313 official games for the Reds between 1935 and 1952.

Balmer played once for England, scoring in a wartime match as the Three Lions beat Wales 3-2. During his career at Liverpool, he netted six goals against Everton.

Graeme Sharp (Everton)

Graeme Sharp (centre) in action for Everton against Manchester United in the 1985 FA Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Graeme Sharp was part of a hugely successful side at Everton in the 1980s, helping the Toffees to two First Division titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup Winners' Cup in that time.

The Scottish striker scored over 100 goals for Everton in over a decade at Goodison Park. He netted seven times against Liverpool, including the only goal in October 1984 to seal Everton's first win at Anfield since 1970.

Peter Beardsley (Liverpool & Everton)

Peter Beardsley on the ball for Liverpool against Everton in 1988. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A successful and popular player at Liverpool for four seasons between 1987 and 1991, Peter Beardsley joined Everton in 1991 and spent two years at Goodison Park.

Less successful on the blue half of Merseyside, he was unable to win a trophy with Everton after helping Liverpool to two First Division titles and an FA Cup. The former England forward scored seven goals in the Merseyside derby, with six of those coming at Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Everton in the last derby at Goodison Park in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah's late goal for Liverpool looked like the winner in the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in February 2025, but James Tarkowski struck deep in added time to seal a 2-2 draw for Everton in incredible scenes.

It was the Egyptian's eighth goal against Everton in total, including a brace in a 4-1 win at Goodison in January 2021 and another in a 2-0 victory at Anfield in October 2023.

Jack Parkinson (Liverpool)

Overhead view of the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Burnley, played at Crystal Palace, in 1914. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A striker who spent 11 years at Liverpool between 1903 and 1914, Jack Parkinson scored over 100 goals for the Reds and helped the Merseyside club to the Second Division title in 1904/05.

Parkinson later had a brief spell at Bury, before retiring from football during World War I to become a newsagent. During his time at Liverpool, he scored eight times against Everton.

Jimmy Settle (Everton)

Football fans on their way to the FA Cup final between Everton and Newcastle in April 1906. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An inside-forward who spent nine years at Everton between 1899 and 1908, Jimmy Settle won the FA Cup with the Toffees in 1906.

Settle scored six goals in six games for England, including a hat-trick against Ireland in 1899. He made 269 appearances for Everton, scoring 96 goals, with eight of those coming against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Harry Chambers (Liverpool)

Harry Chambers (second from right, bottom row) pictured in a North England XI in February 1921. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A striker who scored 151 goals in 338 appearances for Liverpool between 1915 and 1928, Harry Chambers also netted five times in eight games for England.

Top scorer as the Reds won back-to-back titles in 1922 and 1923, Chambers scored eight goals against Everton, including a hat-trick in a 5-1 win at Anfield in October 1922.

Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

Steven Gerrard celebrates with Jordan Henderson after scoring his second goal against Everton in March 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard was famously pictured in an Everton shirt as a boy but grew up as a Liverpool fan and became one of the Reds' greatest-ever players.

The former England midfielder scored 185 goals in 710 appearances for Liverpool between 1998 and 2015. He netted 10 times against Everton, including a hat-trick in a 3-0 win at Anfield in March 2012.

Sandy Young (Everton)

Football fans arrive at Crystal Palace for the 1906 FA Cup final between Everton and Newcastle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An inside-right who scored over 100 goals for Everton in a decade with the Toffees, Sandy Young netted 12 times in the Merseyside derby.

Young scored the winner as Everton beat Newcastle in the 1906 FA Cup final. Later, he played for Tottenham and Manchester City but was troubled after his retirement from football and passed away in an asylum in Edinburgh in 1959.

Dixie Dean (Everton)

A statue of Everton legend Dixie Dean outside Goodison Park, pictured in November 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton's all-time top scorer with 383 goals in 433 games including an incredible 60 in 39 appearances in 1927/28, Dixie Dean is immortalised in a statue outside Goodison Park.

Dean helped the Toffees to two First Division titles and an FA Cup and scored 19 goals against Liverpool in the 1920s and 1930s.

Ian Rush (Liverpool)

Ian Rush scores for Liverpool against Everton in the 1986 FA Cup final at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ian Rush scored 346 goals in 660 appearances for Liverpool across two spells in the 1980s and 1990s, either side of a single season at Juventus.

The legendary Welsh forward hit a record 25 goals in the Merseyside derby, including two as the Reds beat the Blues in the 1986 FA Cup final at Wembley.