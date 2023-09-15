How to watch TNT Sports live streams: Don't miss a minute of the action on the broadcaster

Finding out how to watch TNT Sports live streams will make your life considerably easier each week.

With exclusive rights to the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, as well as 52 Premier League games across the 2023/24 season, it's essential you have access to TNT Sports. Ligue 1, Serie A and the National League are all shown on the broadcaster in the UK, too.

Available across a range of different platforms, such as console, iOS, Android and online, TNT Sports can be accessed on your preferred device, making watching football even more convenient and easier.

TNT Sports customers can also sign up and watch as much football as they want on the broadcaster without getting tied down to a contract. The option to cancel is available at any time.

Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from anywhere.

TNT Sports live stream TV schedule: What are the next games on TNT Sports?

Saturday 16 September

Wolves vs Liverpool, 12.30pm BST

Inter Milan vs AC Milan, 5pm BST

Kidderminster Harriers vs Solihull Moors, 5.30pm BST

Genoa vs Napoli, 7.45pm BST

Lens vs Metz, 8pm BST

Sunday 17 September

Cagliari vs Udinese, 11.30am BST

Lorient vs Monaco, 12pm BST

Strasbourg vs Montpellier, 2pm BST

Frosinone vs Sassuolo, 2pm BST

Monza vs Lecce, 2pm BST

Marseille vs Toulouse, 4.05pm BST

Fiorentina vs Atalanta, 5pm BST

Lyon vs Le Havre, 7.45pm BST

Roma vs Empoli, 7.45pm BST

Monday 18 September

Salernitana vs Torino, 5.30pm BST

Verona vs Bologna, 7.45pm BST

Tuesday 19 September

AC Milan vs Newcastle United, 5.45pm BST

Young Boys vs RB Leipzig, 5.45pm BST

Barcelona vs Antwerp, 8pm BST

Feyenoord vs Celtic, 8pm BST

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid, 8pm BST

Manchester City vs Crvena zvezda, 8pm BST

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund, 8pm BST

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto, 8pm BST

Wednesday 20 September

Lille vs Olimpija, 3.30pm BST

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen, 5.45pm BST

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin, 5.45pm BST

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven, 8pm BST

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, 8pm BST

Benfica vs RB Salzburg, 8pm BST

Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan, 8pm BST

Braga vs Napoli, 8pm BST

Sevilla vs Lens, 8pm BST

Thursday 21 September

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Aberdeen, 5.45pm BST

Fenerbahce vs Nordsjaelland, 5.45pm BST

Ferencvaros vs Cukaricki, 5.45pm BST

Genk vs Fiorentina, 5.45pm BST

HJK Helsinki vs PAOK, 5.45pm BST

Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa, 5.45pm BST

Ludogorets vs Spartak Trnava, 5.45pm BST

Zrinjski Mostar vs AZ Alkmaar, 5.45pm BST

Bayer Leverkusen vs BK Hacken, 5.45pm BST

Qarabag vs Molde, 5.45pm BST

LASK vs Liverpool, 5.45pm BST

Panathinaikos vs Villarreal, 5.45pm BST

Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa, 5.45pm BST

Servette vs Slavia Prague, 5.45pm BST

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Roma, 5.45pm BST

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Toulouse, 5.45pm BST

Club Brugge vs Besiktas, 8pm BST

Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana, 8pm BST

Lugano vs Bodo/Glimt, 8pm BST

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Breidablik, 8pm BST

Slovan Bratislava vs KI, 8pm BST

Viktoria Plzen vs Ballkani, 8pm BST

Zorya Luhansk vs Gent, 8pm BST

Ajax vs Marseille, 8pm BST

Atalanta vs Rakow, 8pm BST

Brighton & Hove Albion vs AEK Athens, 8pm BST

Olympiakos vs Freiburg, 8pm BST

Rangers vs Real Betis, 8pm BST

Sparta Prague vs Aris Limassol, 8pm BST

Sturm Graz vs Sporting, 8pm BST

West Ham United vs Backa Topola, 8pm BST

How to watch TNT Sports

How to watch TNT Sports live streams

Signing up for TNT Sports is quite simple, and doesn't require you to commit to a long-lasting contract you're unable to get out of.

All you need to do is head to the Discovery+ website and sign up for a Premium Monthly Pass to watch TNT Sports either on apps or online.

Available for £29.99 for 30 days, the Monthly Pass automatically renews unless you cancel it – and even when you do cancel it, you can still watch TNT Sports until your existing 30-day viewing period expires.

The Discovery+ app is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, NOW devices, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku players, and Sony PlayStation consoles.

You can also watch on the Discovery+ website.

VPN GUIDE

Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from outside your country

If you’re travelling abroad, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – TNT Sports will where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Premier League and European action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

