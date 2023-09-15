How to watch TNT Sports live streams: Don't miss a minute of the action on the broadcaster
Learn how to watch TNT Sports live streams, so that you never miss a moment when a game is on
Finding out how to watch TNT Sports live streams will make your life considerably easier each week.
With exclusive rights to the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, as well as 52 Premier League games across the 2023/24 season, it's essential you have access to TNT Sports. Ligue 1, Serie A and the National League are all shown on the broadcaster in the UK, too.
Available across a range of different platforms, such as console, iOS, Android and online, TNT Sports can be accessed on your preferred device, making watching football even more convenient and easier.
TNT Sports customers can also sign up and watch as much football as they want on the broadcaster without getting tied down to a contract. The option to cancel is available at any time.
Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from anywhere.
Fixtures on TNT Sports
TNT Sports live stream TV schedule: What are the next games on TNT Sports?
Saturday 16 September
Wolves vs Liverpool, 12.30pm BST
Inter Milan vs AC Milan, 5pm BST
Kidderminster Harriers vs Solihull Moors, 5.30pm BST
Genoa vs Napoli, 7.45pm BST
Lens vs Metz, 8pm BST
Sunday 17 September
Cagliari vs Udinese, 11.30am BST
Lorient vs Monaco, 12pm BST
Strasbourg vs Montpellier, 2pm BST
Frosinone vs Sassuolo, 2pm BST
Monza vs Lecce, 2pm BST
Marseille vs Toulouse, 4.05pm BST
Fiorentina vs Atalanta, 5pm BST
Lyon vs Le Havre, 7.45pm BST
Roma vs Empoli, 7.45pm BST
Monday 18 September
Salernitana vs Torino, 5.30pm BST
Verona vs Bologna, 7.45pm BST
Tuesday 19 September
AC Milan vs Newcastle United, 5.45pm BST
Young Boys vs RB Leipzig, 5.45pm BST
Barcelona vs Antwerp, 8pm BST
Feyenoord vs Celtic, 8pm BST
Lazio vs Atletico Madrid, 8pm BST
Manchester City vs Crvena zvezda, 8pm BST
PSG vs Borussia Dortmund, 8pm BST
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto, 8pm BST
Wednesday 20 September
Lille vs Olimpija, 3.30pm BST
Galatasaray vs Copenhagen, 5.45pm BST
Real Madrid vs Union Berlin, 5.45pm BST
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven, 8pm BST
Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, 8pm BST
Benfica vs RB Salzburg, 8pm BST
Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan, 8pm BST
Braga vs Napoli, 8pm BST
Sevilla vs Lens, 8pm BST
Thursday 21 September
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Aberdeen, 5.45pm BST
Fenerbahce vs Nordsjaelland, 5.45pm BST
Ferencvaros vs Cukaricki, 5.45pm BST
Genk vs Fiorentina, 5.45pm BST
HJK Helsinki vs PAOK, 5.45pm BST
Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa, 5.45pm BST
Ludogorets vs Spartak Trnava, 5.45pm BST
Zrinjski Mostar vs AZ Alkmaar, 5.45pm BST
Bayer Leverkusen vs BK Hacken, 5.45pm BST
Qarabag vs Molde, 5.45pm BST
LASK vs Liverpool, 5.45pm BST
Panathinaikos vs Villarreal, 5.45pm BST
Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa, 5.45pm BST
Servette vs Slavia Prague, 5.45pm BST
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Roma, 5.45pm BST
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Toulouse, 5.45pm BST
Club Brugge vs Besiktas, 8pm BST
Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana, 8pm BST
Lugano vs Bodo/Glimt, 8pm BST
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Breidablik, 8pm BST
Slovan Bratislava vs KI, 8pm BST
Viktoria Plzen vs Ballkani, 8pm BST
Zorya Luhansk vs Gent, 8pm BST
Ajax vs Marseille, 8pm BST
Atalanta vs Rakow, 8pm BST
Brighton & Hove Albion vs AEK Athens, 8pm BST
Olympiakos vs Freiburg, 8pm BST
Rangers vs Real Betis, 8pm BST
Sparta Prague vs Aris Limassol, 8pm BST
Sturm Graz vs Sporting, 8pm BST
West Ham United vs Backa Topola, 8pm BST
How to watch TNT Sports
How to watch TNT Sports live streams
Signing up for TNT Sports is quite simple, and doesn't require you to commit to a long-lasting contract you're unable to get out of.
All you need to do is head to the Discovery+ website and sign up for a Premium Monthly Pass to watch TNT Sports either on apps or online.
Available for £29.99 for 30 days, the Monthly Pass automatically renews unless you cancel it – and even when you do cancel it, you can still watch TNT Sports until your existing 30-day viewing period expires.
The Discovery+ app is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, NOW devices, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku players, and Sony PlayStation consoles.
You can also watch on the Discovery+ website.
VPN GUIDE
Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from outside your country
If you’re travelling abroad, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – TNT Sports will where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Premier League and European action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
