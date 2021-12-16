UEFA Nations League 2022/23 draw: LIVE! All the action, reaction and news

Refresh

And... we're live! The silver fox himself Pedro Pinto is here to present the draw, hopefully with none of the technical malfunctions that we had during the Champions League midweek. No sound though on Sky... you're on mute, Pedro. Come on, man.

Who would you like England to face? The draw is going to begin shortly...

So how well do you know the UEFA nations? Test your knowledge with our quiz... (Image credit: Getty) 55 of them to guess, eight minutes on the clock. We're looking for any member state that's going to be in the UEFA Nations League draw this evening – so that rules out the likes of Vatican City and Calalonia, along with other countries that don't have official football teams in the UEFA confederation. Easy peasy, right? Play it now

Let's remind ourselves of 2021's edition... It was world champions France that beat Spain in the final in the autumn, thanks to Kylian Mbappe with one of the strangest international goals in recent times. No, he's not offside – and we explained why here.

Who's in what League and what pot? Good question. Glad you asked. (Image credit: Getty) (Image credit: Getty) (Image credit: Getty) (Image credit: Getty)

Here's how the pots work (Image credit: Getty) That's League A, right there. Scroll down if you need explaining on what the leagues are again. So there will be four groups of four drawn: one from each pot. That means England will face: One of France, Spain, Italy or Belgium

One of Portugal, Netherlands, Denmark or Germany

And one of Wales, Austria, Czech Republic or Hungary

So... what's the point in the Nations League? (Image credit: Getty) No, it's not a silly question. We have enough football on as it is – and with managers and players complaining about the calendar being stacked, why did UEFA add in another competition? Especially one so complicated? The Nations League was actually brought in to replace friendlies. Friendlies are, by and large, pointless. There's no competitive element to them whatsoever. Additionally, a player has to represent their country in a competitive fixture in order to be locked in to play for that nation: Diego Costa, for example, played for Brazil twice but not competitively before Spain pounced for him. At least now, if England were to call up Arsenal star Folarin Balogun for a couple of Nations League fixtures, they wouldn't have to worry about Nigeria or the United States poaching the 19-year-old, despite him spending his footballing education in our country. Not only do people want to watch competitive fixtures though, they want to see countries playing other countries of a similar level. Qualifiers don't have much of that, since big sides are separated. Equally, the likes of Lichtenstein and San Marino are (hopefully) not going to get battered a dozen times.

Need a refresher on a brief history of the Nations League? Here's your 60-second guide suitable for pasting into a WhatsApp group... (Image credit: PA Images) The inaugural Nations League was born in 2018/19, where teams were split into groups of three and separated by league. England – you may remember – were in a group with Croatia and Spain and managed to get to the final four, along with Switzerland, Netherlands and Portugal. The latter nation won the tournament on home soil. Ahh, the heady days of 2019, eh? The 2020/21 edition was recently won by France, as they beat Spain in the final. This was the one where England played against Iceland, Belgium and Denmark in their group. UEFA didn't actually relegate anyone as promised, since they restructured all the groups accordingly. This time, we'll see the third-ever Nations League and it's starting to get a little more prestigious. It's an actual trophy and you get a nice patch on your shirt for winning. And anyway, it'll be a good barometer for who the top sides are ahead of next year's World Cup and another Euros in 2024.

