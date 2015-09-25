10 great fantasy football signings your mates have overlooked

1. Boaz Myhill (4.6m, 7.2%)

This cut-price keeper is certainly worth consideration. Filling in for the injured Ben Foster, Myhill has been selected by just 7.2% of managers yet has kept four clean sheets from a possible six so far. The California-born goalie is benefiting from Tony Pulis’s defensive nous, and as a result has accrued an impressive 37 points, the most of any goalkeeper. However, playing for a mid-table side means the ex-Wales man has had plenty to deal with, amassing 22 saves and earning six bonus points in the process. West Brom face Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Norwich in their next five games.

2. Maarten Stekelenburg (5.0m, 1.6%)

Stekelenburg has become the beneficiary of Fraser Forster’s long-term injury, and earned three clean sheets from six games. With 191 league appearances at Ajax, a spell at Roma and only 1.6% of players picking him, the Dutchman could be the ideal alternative shot-stopper if Southampton can find their defensive form again.

3. Nacho Monreal (5.5m, 3.5%)

Monreal has been selected by just 3.5% of managers, and with Arsenal having achieved three clean sheets from six games he’s almost certain to grab regular points. With 25 so far, a firm grip on the left-back spot and a clean reputation at the Emirates, he’s a bit of a banker. Plus, as a Gunners full-back he often finds himself in positions to chip in with an assist – though none of those as of yet this season.

4. Craig Dawson (5.0m, 1.7%)

Quite simply, Dawson is fantasy football’s best-kept secret so far. Only 1.7% of folk have backed the Baggie but with four clean sheets, 26 points and having played every minute of West Brom’s league campaign so far, he's a solid punt. As a bonus, he netted two goals last season.

5. Kurt Zouma (5.4m, 1.9%)

Ignore the price and check out the popularity: just 1.9% of players own Zouma right now, even after his goal and clean sheet against Arsenal earned him 15 points. The former Saint-Etienne defender gained 64 league appearances while in France, making him experienced for a 20-year-old, and should Chelsea continue to turn their fortunes around, Zouma could be at the heart of it. The Blues face a Newcastle side with the worst goalscoring record in the division next (three goals), giving the young Frenchman a great chance to cement his place in Mourinho’s defence.

6. Bakary Sako (5.6m, 4.7%)

Sako is one of the most exciting new arrivals in the division, and fits right in with the re-energised Crystal Palace of Pardew. Already acquainted with English football during a three-year spell at Wolves, Sako has notched two goals and an assist in his first four games. The 27-year-old scored against Chelsea, and has already received maximum bonus points in two games. With just 4.7% of you picking him, and games against Watford, West Brom and West Ham approaching, the Malian could be a wise choice over the coming weeks.

7. Sadio Mané (7.8m, 4.0%)

Southampton's Mané has been selected by just 4.0% of managers – perhaps unsurprising given his cost – but it still makes him ripe for selection. His season has resembled that of a spluttering racing car up to this point, with four assists (two against Norwich and two against Manchester United) but having failed to score or nail down his starting place. The Senegalese attacker, however, boasts an impressive set of credentials, with 11 goals and four assists last season including the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history. He also netted twice against MK Dons in the Saints’ midweek Capital One Cup fixture, suggesting he may be about to become the Mané man again (sorry).

8. Diafra Sakho (6.5m, 3.7%)

Sahko has enjoyed a useful start to the 2015/16 campaign. The Senegal forward has scored goals against Manchester City and Liverpool, played in every league game under Slaven Bilic, and accrued an impressive 24 points so far. Not only this, but West Ham’s next two games are up against two of the three worst defences in the division so far: Sunderland (13) and Norwich (10). If West Ham can arrest their worrying habit of only winning the most difficult games, Sakho could be your man.

9. Bojan Krkic (5.3m, 1.4%)

Having played for three of the greatest club sides of all time in Barcelona, Ajax and Milan, Bojan's move to Stoke came as a surprise at first. Then the La Masia graduate scored four league goals before succumbing to a serious knee injury last season, but netted upon his return to Premier League action gainst Leicester last weekend. Stoke’s next two games are against two of the worst defences in the top flight too: with Bournemouth and Aston Villa having conceded nine goals each so far, the Catalan will surely be lacing up his shooting boots with glee.

10. Son Heung-min (8.0m, 1.0%)

The Son jokes have come in like a treacle sponge in a hurry: thick and fast. But weak puns aside, Son looks set to bring good times to White Hart Lane, and while the South Korean has become a fan favourite at Tottenham, he remains selected by just 1.0% of managers. Son has already delivered winning contributions with goals against Crystal Palace and Qarabag respectively, and at just 23 years old, Spurs will hope for even further improvement. At Bayer Leverkusen he netted 21 goals in 62 league games, but faces a tough challenge with Manchester City and Liverpool providing two of Spurs’ next three league fixtures. Perhaps one to consider after that hectic run.

