4 things we noted from Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa

Tottenham played well and got the win, but Aston Villa pushed them hard in the last quarter as the visitors sniffed an unlikely comeback. However, Harry Kane's late goal sealed victory for the home side as Remi Garde looked on.

There's much work to do for the incoming Frenchman, but Mauricio Pochettino and co can look forward to challenging the top four this season as their unbeaten run from the first game of the season continues.

1. Tottenham press high with effect

...but Aston Villa don't. This Stats Zone map of the tackles performed from both sides deep into the game shows how Spurs won the ball successfully many times in the Villa half.

2. Lamela's key role

Erik Lamela didn't receive many plaudits for his role in the game on Monday night, but the Argentine has pushed his game on once again this season. He created the most chances of any Spurs player and provided a great assist to Harry Kane for the coup de grace.

3. Villa need more creativity

Most of Garde's side's chances came from long shots, with one from a set-piece. More creativity in the final third will be needed if the Frenchman is to plot a route to safety for the Midlands outfit. Jack Grealish drew a few fouls and found pockets of space, and does offer one glimmer of hope.

4. Spurs need to be more attacking

The London side took an early need but then proceeded to sit on their lead for a long while, potentially enabling better sides to come back into the game. Too many square balls and backward passes killed the pace of the game and negated any attacking intensity. If Pochettino wants his team to improve then he must make them more ruthless.

