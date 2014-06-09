60-second dossier: Bosnia look to Dzeko to help them make a splash on World Cup debut

After suffering play-off heartache against Portugal in qualifying for both World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012, Bosnia-Herzegovina will finally grace the big stage after reaching the South American showpiece in Brazil.

Safet Susic's side whacked in 30 goals during qualifying - 10 of them from talisman Dzeko - as they secured top spot in their group, level on points with Greece but with a better head-to-head record and goal difference. Although the might of Argentina await in their opening group game in Rio de Janeiro on June 15, the other place in the knockout stages is very much up for grabs with Nigeria the most confident of capturing it. A 2-1 victory against Ivory Coast and 1-0 win over a Mexico side unbeaten in seven games will give Bosnia plenty of confidence that their first appearance at the World Cup can be a prolonged one.