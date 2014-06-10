60-second dossier: Gyan the man if Ghana are to get through tough group

Ghanaians could be forgiven for letting out a whimper of panic when the World Cup draw threw them into the perilous Group G hot pot alongside Germany (again), USA (again) and Portugal. This is not the Ghana of four years ago though, and their sharp drop in the world rankings reflects an ageing squad in key positions, with weaknesses that can be exploited.

As such, Asamoah Gyan will once again be relied upon for goals. He's Ghana's top scorer since 2010 in South Africa, but also the only player to miss two penalties at the World Cup, excluding shootouts. Which Baby Jet will show up in Brazil?