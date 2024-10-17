8 best teams to use in EA FC 25: Every 5-star men's club team

There are 8 five star teams in EA FC 25, ready to dominate in Seasons mode or against your mates in couch play. These 8 teams are arguably the best in world football right now, although you might spot a glaring omission or two.

Having played played FC 25 extensively over the last couple of months, we've got a good grip on the best teams now – and in EA FC 25 Online Seasons you'll be matched up against similar star rating teams, so it's worth bearing in mind that the better the team you use, the harder the team you'll face. It's worth noting that these are the base ratings and if you play with Live Ratings they could fluctuate ever so slightly.

The list is slightly different to last year's, but considering the summer transfers some of the teams on this list are almost impossible to beat – they're even better than the Rush team that we compiled with help from Gareth Bale. Here are the 8 five star men's club teams in EA FC 25.

1. Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain Nacho holds the Champions League trophy aloft after his team's victory over Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 final (Image credit: Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Of course, Real Madrid are on this list and they're probably the best team you can use in this year's game, mostly down to the fact that Kylian Mbappé has joined the ranks. It's way more fun to celebrate like Jude Bellingham when you're playing as him, too.

Mbappé is the best player in EA FC 25 and with Vinicius Jr alongside him up top, there's really not much you can do to stop Real Madrid if you play against them. With incredible pace up front and an amazing defence bolstered by the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid is the best team in EA FC 25 and a joy to use.

2. FC Barcelona

Barcelona line up ahead of facing Villarreal (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Not a fan of Los Blancos? Well, FC Barcelona is equally overpowered and fun to use in EA FC 25. Yes, they might not have as much pace up front with an aging Robert Lewandowski, but Lamine Yamal is so much fun to play with and can beat anyone on the wing.

In this year's game, Jules Koundé is incredible with Fullback ++ making him an absolute machine on the right side of defence. Combine him alongside Barça's other stars like Ronald Araújo and Alejandro Balde and Barcelona's defence is one of if not the, best in the game.

3. Manchester City

Manchester City line up before facing Inter Milan (Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

What is there to say about Manchester City that hasn't already been said? Erling Haaland is as good in EA FC 25 as he is in real life, a genuine cheat code, and he's joined by Kevin De Bruyne's insane passing and Jeremy Doku's ridiculous speed.

In FC pacey defenders make all the difference and Manchester City fall short with Ruben Dias and Akanji at the back, that said what they miss in defence, they absolutely make up for in attack.

Ederson is also a huge bonus this year with his PlayStyle+ that allows you to ping passes across the pitch from your goalkeeper - It's so much to do.

4. Arsenal

Arsenal ahead of playing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's best player in FC 25 has to be William Saliba, an incredible defender with the ability to win you games on his own if you can master the corner kick. Unfortunately, however, the team's midfield and attacking options aren't quite as good in the game as they are in real life.

Odegaard is 89-rated and Saka is 87-rated, but neither feel like match winners in their own right and up top you're stuck with Kai Havertz who's just a bit too slow to break back the line in the game. If you want to use Arsenal, I suggest dropping Havertz to the midfield and trying a winger up top, you might just have more success that way by taking advantage of Havertz's silky dribbling skills.

5. Liverpool

Liverpool line up before facing Bologna in the Champions League (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Just like Saliba is the key to Arsenal, Virgil Van Dijk is the key to Liverpool in EA FC 25. The dutch centre back is incredible, able to catch up with any attacker, win every header, and score goals from every corner - he's an absolute cheat code. Unlike Arsenal, this insane centre back is joined by other fantastic players like Mo Salah who's Finesse+ PlayStyle+ is just ridiculous, allowing you to score from outside the box 9 times out of 10.

Liverpool also have Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander Arnold, and Andy Robertson, who are all excellent EA FC 25 players in their own right. Oh yeah, and one Darwin Nunez, who can basically run past anyone who stands in front of him, although his finishing leaves a lot to be desired...

6. Bayern Munich

Bayern line up to face Aston Villa (Image credit: Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Harry Kane may be slow in EA FC 25 but he's so much fun to use and just like Salah, his PlayStyle+ makes shooting fun. Bayern might be the weakest team on this list despite Kane and players like Jamal Musiala being so overpowered in this year's game.

The reason I say Bayern might be the weakest team is because there's not much balance here and you may struggle to break down teams with fast defences like the ones I've listed above. If you're happy with slow build-up play and can be clinical when chances fall to your team then Bayern is an excellent option, but if you want to spam through balls then it might be worth looking elsewhere.

7. Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen line up ahead of facing Inter Milan (Image credit: Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

A new addition to this year's list and deservedly so, Bayer Leverkusen's all but one match invincible season will go down in the record books. In EA FC 25, Florian Wirtz is a monster, arguably the best attacking midfielder in the game. Alongside him you'll find Jeremy Frimpong who can play anywhere on the right, Victor Boniface who's an absolute tank, and Jonathan Tah who has defender++.

You might think Bayer Leverkusen aren't as five star as some of the other teams on this list but give them a try, you might be pleasantly surprised.

8. Lombardia FC

Inter Milan line up ahead of facing Torino (Image credit: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Who? Lombardia FC is the unlicensed version of Inter Milan and they are amazing in EA FC 25. Lautaro Martinez can finish anything, Marcus Thuram has every attribute you could want in an FC striker, and Nicolò Barella is the second coming of Ruud Gullit.

Not only does the team have a nice variety of players, but their unlicensed kits and badges are arguably better than Inter's official ones. Heck, a football and a snake? What's there not to like? Lombardia FC's bitter rivals FC Milano might not be on this list, but if you really want to have a blast give Theo Hernandez a try, he's my pick for the best player in this year's game so far.

