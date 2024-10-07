Footballers pick their perfect EA FC 25 Rush teams - Gareth Bale, Evan Ferguson, and more

EA FC 25's Rush mode is an incredible way to play 5-a-side football with your mates online. It's so good that we thought we'd ask some footballers at the launch of the game for their opinions on the best players to use when taking to the smaller pitch.

We interviewed Gareth Bale, who this year appears as an Icon in FC 25 as well as Brighton's Evan Ferguson, retired Lioness and now in-game commentator Sue Smith, and a brand-new Hero card in this year's game, Fara Williams.

So without further ado, here are some tips on who to use in EA FC 25's Rush mode courtesy of some elite footballers, past and present.

1. Gareth Bale

While some of Bale's selections aren't in the game, we let him off the hook. After all, it's not every day you get FC tips from an actual in-game Icon.

In goal, Gareth opted for Thibaut Courtois who has an incredible 89-rated card in this year's game. At centre-back, Sergio Ramos retired in the summer so he's not available this year and the same goes for Toni Kroos in midfield. Here's hoping both of these legends return as Icons in EA FC 25.

Next up is Luka Modric, who may lack pace in EA FC 25 but he makes up for it with his 88 passing that is able to slice through any 5-a-side team. Up front, Gareth opted for none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, whose 86-rated card and move to the Saudi League has brought his price down immensely. Nevertheless, he can still score bangers with 88 shooting.

Not a bad team from the 88-rated Icon himself, Gareth Bale.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson is slowly getting back up to speed after an ankle injury, but before then he was tearing up the Premier League at just 18 years old. As a footballer in the English top division, we thought he'd be a perfect choice to name an awesome EA FC 25 Rush team.

Starting in goal, Evan chose 89-rated Alisson with the new Deflector Playstyle which means he never parries shots back toward the attacker. In front of the keeper, Evan chose William Saliba who might be the best centre-back so far in this year's game thanks to his ability to win almost any standing tackle.

Next up, Eduardo Camavinga is an incredibly versatile 83-rated centre midfielder who can also play as a defender, making him excellent for a box-to-box 5-a-side player. Doku's 92 pace combined with Haaland's insane finishing lead the line for Evan's team and while we told him he could pick himself, he opted to stay on the bench instead.

3. Fara Williams

England legend Fara Williams was also happy to name her team for Rush and she's opted for some of the best Icons the game has to offer. With some of the best players we've ever seen lace up their boots, Fara's 5-a-side selection could be the greatest 5-a-side team ever assembled.

In goal, she opted for Buffon who is a brand new Icon with a 91-rated card in this year's game. Next up Maldini, arguably the best defender in the whole game, to make sure no one has a chance of scoring a goal - his 85 pace and 95 defending is a deadly combination.

Fara chose Zidane and Ronaldinho in front of Maldini to add some Brazilian flair and incredible passing to the midfield, with both players aiming to set O Fenômeno, Ronaldo, through on goal to smash the ball into the net. This team is ridiculous and probably out of everyone's budget. But we can dream, right?

4. Sue Smith

Sue Smith is one of the commentators in this year's game and with her vast knowledge of the sport, we thought she'd be the perfect choice to round out this list.

Sue's first pick isn't in EA FC 25 but he's an Everton legend with 578 appearances between the sticks: Neville Southall. In front of Southall, Arsenal's Gabriel is a brilliant selection and has two player cards on offer at the start of Ultimate Team, including a Team of the Week, thanks to his excellent goalscoring performance in the North London Derby this season.

Next up Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne play alongside each other, adding immense creativity and top-tier passing to your midfield. Finally, with a bit of a recurring theme, Erling Haaland starts up top with his ridiculous 92 Player of the Month card that can be redeemed up until the end of October.

5. FourFourTwo's Rush team

FourFourTwo's EA FC 25 Rush team (Image credit: EA)

Rush mode is one of the best new additions in EA FC 25 and we here at FourFourTwo absolutely love it. While you'll often rely on your online teammates to pick the right players in the lobby, we thought we'd give our own team selection to help you out when choosing who to pick.

You don't pick a goalkeeper in Rush but if you did, we think Dortmund's Gregor Kobel is the man. He has an amazing Rush Out Playstyle that makes him rapid out the gate and perfect for stopping 1-on-1s. In defence, Mickey van de Ven is one of the best players we've used so far with ridiculous 88 pace that can catch up to the fastest attackers on the planet.

In midfield, Eden Hazard's Hero card has to be in here because of his top-tier dribbling that almost feels like a cheat code in this year's game. We'd play two up top in front of him combining Benjamin Sesko's strength and agility with Antoine Griezmann's unbelievable Finesse+ Playstyle trait.