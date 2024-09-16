EA FC 25 wonderkids: 500 youngsters that we predict to shine in FIFA 25
Looking for EA FC 25 wonderkids? We've compiled a list of the world's best youngsters that we think will shine in this year's game.
With the new season well underway, the Euros and Copa America behind us, it's now time for football video game season and we can't wait for the launch of EA FC 25 on September 27. In the build-up to this year's game, we've found the wonderkids we expect to stand out across all EA FC 25 game modes including Rush, Ultimate Team, and Career Mode.
If you want to start your prep early so you know exactly who to sign in EA FC 25 when the game launches, FourFourTwo has done the job for you. Here are our top 500 potential wonderkids in EA FC 25.
EA FC 25 wonderkids: the full list of who we expect to see
Goalkeepers
Wonderkid goalkeepers in EA FC 25
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Gabriel Slonina
|20
|Barnsley
|Guillaume Restes
|19
|Toulouse
|Tommaso Martinelli
|18
|Fiorentina
|Diego Callai
|20
|Sporting
|Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro
|20
|AZ Alkmaar
|Mike Penders
|19
|Genk
|Max Schmitt
|18
|Bayern Munich
|Tommy Setford
|18
|Arsenal
|James Beadle
|20
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Mycael
|20
|Athletico Paranaense
|Chris Brady
|20
|Chicago Fire
|Daniil Khudyakov
|20
|Sturm Graz
|Plamen Andreev
|19
|Feyenoord
|Elis Bishesari
|19
|Goteborg
|Ander Astralaga
|20
|Barcelona
|Onuralp Cevikkan
|18
|Trabzonspor
|Theo Sander
|19
|Copenhagen
|Filip Sidklev
|19
|Aris Thessaloniki
|Andre Gomes
|19
|Benfica
|Dennis Seimen
|18
|Stuttgart
|Owen Goodman
|20
|AFC Wimbledon
|Vladislav Torop
|20
|CSKA Moscow
|Ferran Quetglas
|19
|Real Madrid
|Oliwier Zych
|20
|Aston Villa
|Goncalo Ribeiro
|18
|Porto
|Mio Backhaus
|20
|Werder Bremen
|Amanallah Memmiche
|20
|Esperence
|Aleksander Bobek
|20
|Lodz
|True Grant
|18
|Buxton
|Joe Whitworth
|20
|Exeter City
|Charlie Setford
|20
|Ajax
|Matthieu Epolo
|19
|Standard Liege
|Muhamed Sahinovic
|20
|Zemplin
|Oleksandr Saputin
|20
|Zorya Luhansk
|Jonathan Vaal
|19
|Queretaro
|Lucas Nygaard
|20
|Arsenal
|Yakiv Kinareykin
|20
|Karpaty Lviv
|Cristhian Loor
|18
|Independiente Del Valle
|Phillipe Gabriel
|18
|Vasco Da Gama
|Max Weiss
|20
|Karlsruhrer
|Borna Buljan
|19
|Hajduk Split
|Diogo Fernandes
|19
|Porto
|Timo Schlieck
|18
|Anderlecht
|Robin Risser
|19
|Strasbourg
|Simon Simoni
|20
|Ingolstadt
|Viktor Baier
|19
|Viktoria Plzen
|Diogo Pinto
|20
|Sporting
|Maciej Kikolski
|20
|Radomiak Radom
|Tommaso Vannucchi
|17
|Fiorentina
|Ewen Jaouen
|18
|Dunkerque
Young goalkeepers can sometimes be a liability, especially in game modes like Ultimate Team where there are so many high-rated options to choose from. That said, for Career Mode or even a game of Rush with silver players some of these options could do a handy shift in net.
Our pick of the bunch is Gabriel Slonina, who's currently on loan from Chelsea at Barnsley in League One. He became the youngest starting goalkeeper in the MLS at the age of 17 for a reason. Another standout option is Mike Penders, who funnily enough also just signed for Chelsea (are Clearlake Capital reading our wonderkid lists?). The young Belgian is tearing it up for Genk and is heralded for his distribution qualities.
Right-backs
Wonderkid right-backs in EA FC 25
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Ivan Fresneda
|19
|Sporting
|Rico Lewis
|19
|Manchester City
|Hector Fort
|18
|Barcelona
|Jack Hinshelwood
|19
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Martim Fernandes
|18
|Porto
|Michael Kayode
|20
|Fiorentina
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|18
|Aston Villa
|Wesley
|20
|Flamengo
|Rodrigo Huescas
|20
|Copenhagen
|Sael Kumbedi
|19
|Lyon
|Pedro Lima
|18
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Reuell Walters
|19
|Luton Town
|Ryan Andrews
|20
|Watford
|Vinicius Tobias
|20
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Omar El Hilali
|20
|Espanyol
|Brooke Norton-Cuffy
|20
|Genoa
|Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
|20
|Montreal
|Cheick Oumar Konate
|20
|Clermont Food
|Dexter Lembikisa
|20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Yoram Zague
|18
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Givairo Read
|18
|Feyenoord
|Ognjen Mimovic
|20
|Red Star Belgrade
|Elias Baum
|18
|Elversberg
|Brodie Spencer
|20
|Huddersfield Town
|Max Johnston
|20
|Sturm Graz
|Vitor Gabriel
|18
|Atletico Mineiro
|Oliver Braude
|20
|Heerenveen
|Richie Sagrado
|20
|Venezia
|Josh Acheampong
|18
|Chelsea
|Joao Moreira
|20
|Sao Paulo
|Leandro Morgalla
|19
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Hampus Skoglund
|20
|Hammarby
|Filippo Missori
|20
|Sassuolo
|Abdulmalik Al-Oyayari
|20
|NEOM
|Kyriani Sabbe
|19
|Club Brugge
|Ibrahim Diakite
|20
|Cercle Brugge
|Therence Koudou
|19
|Pau
|Kobe Corbanie
|19
|Antwerp
|Marco Palestra
|19
|Atalanta
|Tristan Gooijer
|20
|Zwolle
|Mitja Ilenic
|19
|New York City FC
|Alan Nunez
|19
|Cerro Porteno
|Goncalo Esteves
|20
|Yverdon Sport
|Edier Ocampo
|20
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|Tobias Rubio
|20
|Racing
|Alexandru Pantea
|20
|FCSB
|Lukasz Gerstenstein
|19
|Slask Wroclaw
|Zachary Athekame
|19
|Young Boys
|Markus Karlsson
|20
|Hammarby
|Ilay Feingold
|20
|Maccabi Haifa
This year's wonderkid right-back options are headlined by Rico Lewis who looks set to lock down his spot in Manchester City's backline. It looks like Pep has big plans for the 19-year-old and he could prove to be an excellent purchase in EA FC 25.
Another viable choice for the Premier League is Aston Villa's new signing, Kosta Nedeljkovic who signed from Red Star Belgrade for £8m in January. Elsewhere Scotland U21 player Max Johnstone could have the pace that is such a necessity in EA FC, although Sturm Graz won't be ideal for fitting him in with good chemistry in Ultimate Team.
Centre-backs
Wonderkid centre-backs in EA FC 25
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Leny Yoro
|18
|Manchester United
|Ousmane Diomande
|20
|Sporting
|Giorgio Scalvini
|20
|Atalanta
|Jorrel Hato
|18
|Ajax
|Zeno Debast
|20
|Sporting
|Pau Cubarsi
|17
|Barcelona
|Jorthy Mokio
|20
|Ajax
|Aaron Anselmino
|19
|Boca Juniors
|Lucas Beraldo
|20
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Soungoutou Magassa
|20
|Monaco
|Robert Renan
|20
|Al-Shabab
|Rida Chahid
|19
|Ajax
|Antonio Silva
|20
|Benfica
|El Chadaille Bitshiabu
|19
|RB Leipzig
|Willy Kambwala
|20
|Villarreal
|Luka Vuskovic
|17
|Westerlo
|Dean Huijsen
|19
|Bournemouth
|Alfie Gilchrist
|20
|Sheffield United
|Diego Coppola
|20
|Hellas Verona
|Mikayil Faye
|20
|Stade Rennais
|Leopold Querfeld
|20
|Union Berlin
|Tobias Palacio
|17
|Argentinos Juniors
|Joel Ordonez
|20
|Club Brugge
|Alessandro Circati
|20
|Parma
|Soumaila Coulibaly
|20
|Brest
|Andres Cuenca
|17
|Barcelona
|Jeanuel Belocian
|19
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Callum Doyle
|20
|Norwich City
|Max Alleyne
|19
|Manchester City
|Jorne Spileers
|19
|Club Brugge
|Yarek Gasiorowski
|19
|Valencia
|Wouter Goes
|20
|AZ Alkmaar
|Brahim Traore
|20
|Caen
|Lucas Noubi
|19
|Standard Liege
|Jeyland Mitchell
|19
|Feyenoord
|Tim Drexler
|19
|Hoffenheim
|Konstantinos Koulierakis
|20
|Wolfsburg
|Christian Mawissa
|19
|Monaco
|Samson Baidoo
|20
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Tomas Aviles
|20
|Inter Miami
|Giovanni Leoni
|17
|Parma
|Yasin Ozcan
|18
|Kasimpasa
|Alan Matturro
|19
|Genoa
|Marcelo Torrez
|18
|Santos
|Sebastian Boselli
|20
|Estudiantes
|Finn Jeltsch
|18
|Nurnberg
|Nathan Zeze
|19
|Nantes
|Jan-Carlo Simic
|19
|Anderlecht
|Hendry Blank
|20
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Zane Monlouis
|20
|Arsenal
Leny Yoro, Manchester United's £50m+ summer signing is at the top of this list despite his recent injury. The French youngster was at the top of Real Madrid's list but chose Old Trafford instead and we can't wait to see what he's capable of.
Alfie Gilchrist is another one we're watching closely. Now playing at Sheffield United, the Cobham graduate looked right at home in a Chelsea shirt towards the end of last season. Elsewhere, remember the name Giorgio Scalvini, he already has 8 caps for Italy at the age of 20.
Left-backs
Wonderkid left-backs in EA FC 25
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Alejandro Balde
|20
|Barcelona
|Valentin Barco
|20
|Sevilla
|Adam Aznou
|18
|Bayern Munich
|Milos Kerkez
|20
|Bournemouth
|Tom Rothe
|19
|Union Berlin
|Lewis Hall
|19
|Newcastle United
|Patrick Dorgu
|19
|Lecce
|Juan Larios
|20
|Southampton
|Caleb Wiley
|19
|Strasbourg
|Kassoum Ouattara
|19
|Monaco
|Alex Valle
|20
|Celtic
|Max Finkgrafe
|20
|Koln
|Alex Jimenez
|19
|Milan
|Mathias Fjortoft Lovik
|20
|Molde
|Julio Soler
|19
|Lanus
|Andrei Borza
|18
|Rapid 1923
|Esquerdinha
|18
|Fluminense
|Martim Marques
|20
|Lugano
|Lucas Mincarelli
|20
|Montpellier
|Tommaso Corazza
|20
|Bologna
|Ayoub Amraoui
|20
|Martigues
|Vetle Walle Egeli
|20
|Sandefjord
|Cristian Riquelme
|20
|Colo Colo
|Michal Gurgul
|18
|Lech Poznan
|Tayo Adaramola
|20
|Stockport County
|Lukas Ullrich
|20
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|Victor Bak
|20
|Midtjylland
|Calum Scanlon
|19
|Millwall
|Mateo Chavez
|20
|Tapatio
|Ben Chrisene
|20
|Norwich City
|Jakub Lewicki
|18
|Jagiellonia Bialystok
|Davide Bartesaghi
|18
|Milan
|Noah Allen
|20
|Inter Miami
|Thauan Lara
|20
|Alverca
|Kevyson
|20
|Santos
|Jefte
|20
|Rangers
|Jhoan Hernandez
|18
|Millionairos
|Roman Vega
|20
|Argentinos Juniors
|Lino Sousa
|19
|Bristol Rovers
|Jakub Krzyzanowski
|18
|Torino
|Albert Labik
|20
|Teplice
|Aske Adelgaard
|20
|Go Ahead Eagles
|Thierry Small
|20
|Charlton Athletic
|Joaquin Seys
|19
|Club Brugge
|Matteo Perez Vinlof
|18
|Austria Vienna
|Tomas Galvez
|19
|LASK
|Viktor Radojevic
|20
|Backa Topola
|Ari Contreras
|18
|Pachuca
|Alonso Lopez
|19
|Deporte Iquiques
|Charles Sagoe Jr
|20
|Shrewsbury Town
You may have heard of Valentin Barco already considering how hyped every FPL manager was for the Brighton left-back before the beginning of the season. He has since joined Sevilla on loan and the Argentinian should be a fun punt in this year's game.
We also love Alejandro Balde in EA FC because he's ridiculously fast and the perfect cheap beast to put in your Ultimate Team at the start of the year. With over 91 pace in EA FC 24, this guy is one to watch.
Defensive midfielders
Wonderkid defensive midfielders in EA FC 25
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Joao Neves
|19
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Marc Bernal
|17
|Barcelona
|Gabriel Moscardo
|18
|Stade Reims
|Marc Casado
|20
|Barcelona
|Aleksandar Pavlovic
|20
|Bayern Munich
|Stefan Bajcetic
|19
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Oscar Zambrano
|20
|Hull City
|Romeo Lavia
|20
|Chelsea
|Adam Wharton
|20
|Crystal Palace
|Shea Charles
|20
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Dario Essugo
|19
|Las Palmas
|Silvano Vos
|19
|Milan
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|20
|Southampton
|Carlos Baleba
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|William Clem
|20
|Copenhagen
|Matteo Prati
|20
|Cagliari
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|17
|Arsenal
|Niko Sigur
|20
|Hajduk Split
|Alexsander
|20
|Al-Ahli
|Pascal Klemens
|19
|Hertha
|David Ruiz
|20
|Inter Miami
|Luca Lipani
|19
|Sassuolo
|Yunus Emre Konak
|18
|Brentford
|Rafael Luis
|19
|Benfica
|Noe Lebreton
|20
|Caen
|Noah Mbamba
|19
|Fortuna Dusseldorf
|Mahamadou Susoho
|19
|Peterborough United
|Abdoulaye Kamara
|19
|Portsmouth
|Nikolas Sattlberger
|20
|Genk
|Lucas Sanabria
|20
|Club Nacional
|Arthur Piedfort
|19
|Westerlo
|Leon Avdullahu
|20
|Basel
|Josen Escobar
|19
|America de Cali
|Elias Montiel
|18
|Pachuca
|Mattes Hansen
|20
|Paderborn
|Elian Irala
|20
|San Lorenzo
|Ngal'ayel Mukau
|19
|Lille
|Aljoscha Kemlein
|20
|Union Berlin
|Petar Sucic
|20
|Dinamo Zagreb
|Joaquin Mosqueira
|19
|Union (Santa Fe)
|Hakim Sahabo
|19
|Standard Liege
|Dermane Karim
|20
|Lommel
|Nuno Felix
|20
|Benfica
|Thiago Helguera
|18
|Braga
|Denil Castillo
|20
|Midtjylland
|Aleksandar Stankovic
|19
|Luzern
|Lorenzo Amatucci
|20
|Salernitana
|Pedro Bravo
|19
|Midtjylland
|David Martinez
|20
|Independiente
|Abdoulaye Kante
|19
|Troyes
Joao Neves, Romeo Lavia, Aleksandar Pavlovic are the standouts of the defensive midfielder category. Neves is one of the most exciting prospects in world football and he has the £50m fee to match.
Lavia is the ideal EA FC 25 player with balanced stats and lots of strength to muscle anyone off the ball. And finally, Pavlovic looked the part at Bayern Munich last season at the ripe old age of 20, already getting called up to the Germany national team.
Central midfielders
Wonderkid central midfielders in EA FC 25
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Warren Zaire-Emery
|18
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Sverre Nypan
|17
|Rosenborg
|Kobbie Mainoo
|19
|Manchester United
|Gavi
|20
|Barcelona
|Arne Engels
|20
|Celtic
|Archie Gray
|18
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Toby Collyer
|20
|Manchester United
|Arthur Vermeeren
|19
|RB Leipzig
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|20
|Chelsea
|Ayman Kari
|19
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Assan Ouedraogo
|18
|RB Leipzig
|Sekou Kone
|18
|Manchester United
|Andrey Santos
|20
|Strasbourg
|Lewis Miley
|18
|Newcastle United
|Cher Ndour
|20
|Besiktas
|Hugo Larsson
|20
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Marlon Gomes
|20
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Lamine Camara
|20
|Monaco
|Mateus Fernandes
|20
|Southampton
|Ayyoub Bouaddi
|16
|Lille
|Antoni Milambo
|19
|Feyenoord
|Breno Bidon
|19
|Corinthians
|Mahamadou Diawara
|19
|Lyon
|Charlie Patino
|20
|Deportivo La Coruna
|Warren Bondo
|20
|Monza
|Malick Yalcouye
|18
|Sturm Graz
|Khalil Fayad
|20
|Montpellier
|Noah Sadiki
|19
|Union Saint-Gilloise
|Mathias Delorge
|20
|Gent
|Trey Nyoni
|17
|Liverpool
|Kacper Kozlowski
|20
|Gaziantep
|Jordan James
|20
|Stade Rennais
|Dan Gore
|19
|Port Vale
|Yasin Ayari
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Benja Cremaschi
|19
|Inter Miami
|Jhon Solis
|19
|Girona
|Gustavo Neves
|20
|Red Bull Bragantino
|Pierre Dwomoh
|20
|Watford
|Kacper Urbanski
|19
|Bologna
|Niccolo Pisilli
|19
|Roma
|Kiano Dyer
|17
|Chelsea
|Jacob Wright
|18
|Manchester City
|Tygo Land
|18
|PSV
|Joseph Nonge
|19
|Troyes
|Rodriguinho
|20
|Sao Paulo
|Tomas O'Connor
|20
|Rosario Central
|Gabriel Sigua
|19
|Basel
|Hugo Sotelo
|20
|Celta Vigo
|Noel Buck
|19
|Southampton
|James McConnell
|19
|Liverpool
Kobbie Mainoo was one of the shining lights of England's Euro 2024 campaign and the Manchester United youngster is sure to be a perfect fit for your team in EA FC Career Mode.
We also love Gavi who has been in the Barcelona ranks for what feels like ages now despite only just turning 20. Archie Gray is another name that jumps off the page, the new Tottenham signing is incredibly versatile and likely to have huge potential in this year's game.
Attacking midfielders
Wonderkid attacking midfielders in EA FC 25
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Claudio Echeverri
|18
|River Plate
|Ethan Nwaneri
|17
|Arsenal
|Franco Mastantuono
|17
|River Plate
|Oscar Gloukh
|20
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Bilal El Khannouss
|20
|Leicester City
|Julio Enciso
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Nico Paz
|19
|Como
|Facundo Buonanotte
|19
|Leicester City
|Habib Diarra
|20
|Strasbourg
|Eliesse Ben Seghir
|19
|Monaco
|Valentin Carboni
|19
|Marseille
|Can Uzun
|18
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Lorran
|18
|Flamengo
|Alberto Moleiro
|20
|Las Palmas
|Kendry Paez
|17
|Independiente Del Valle
|Williot Swedberg
|20
|Celta Vigo
|Gustavo Sa
|19
|Famalicao
|Paul Wanner
|18
|Heidenheim
|Simone Pafundi
|18
|Lausanne Sport
|Julian Brandes
|20
|Ajax
|Lucas Bergvall
|18
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Yegor Yarmolyuk
|20
|Brentford
|Jobe Bellingham
|18
|Sunderland
|Mario Stroeykens
|19
|Anderlecht
|Konstantinos Karetsas
|16
|Genk
|Kenan Yildiz
|19
|Juventus
|Alex Luna
|20
|Independiente
|Jamie Donley
|19
|Leyton Orient
|Oscar Schwartau
|18
|Norwich City
|Cesar Mino
|17
|Club Guarani
|Bruno Diaz
|19
|Club Guarani
|Matheus Franca
|20
|Crystal Palace
|Alex Matos
|19
|Chelsea
|Noah Darvich
|17
|Barcelona
|Tom Bischof
|19
|Hoffenheim
|Rokas Pukstas
|20
|Hajduk Split
|Ismael Gharbi
|20
|Braga
|Kristian Hlynsson
|20
|Ajax
|Isaac Babadi
|19
|PSV
|Dominic Vavassori
|18
|Atalanta
|Abbosbek Fayzullaev
|20
|CSKA Moscow
|Ibrahim Maza
|18
|Hertha
|Marco Delle Monache
|19
|Lecce
|Mduduzi Shabalala
|20
|Kaizer Chiefs
|Lorenzo Anghele
|19
|Juventus
|Alessandro Seghetti
|20
|Perugia
|Benjamin Faraas
|18
|Club Nxt
|Senny Mayulu
|18
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Victor Hugo
|20
|Goztepe
|Cristian Volpato
|20
|Sassuolo
Chelsea have signed a lot of unproven youngsters but Kendry Paez is likely to be a huge success. The Ecuadorian is already a key figure for the national team and will join the Premier League giants next summer after he turns 18.
Matheus Franca at Crystal Palace is another to watch, he came into the Premier League last summer and has yet to make his mark on the Eagles. With Olise away to Bayern Munich, now could be his time to shine.
Speaking of Michael Olise, he may not be on this list anywhere but he's 100 per cent worth your consideration considering he's only 22.
Right-wingers
Wonderkid right-wingers in EA FC 25
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Lamine Yamal
|17
|Barcelona
|Estevao
|17
|Palmaeiras
|Arda Guler
|19
|Real Madrid
|Angelo
|19
|Al-Nassr
|Savinho
|20
|Manchester City
|Giovani
|20
|Al-Sadd
|Roony Bardghji
|18
|Copenhagen
|Yaser Asprilla
|20
|Girona
|Assane Diao
|18
|Real Betis
|Ernest Nuamah
|20
|Lyon
|Yankuba Minteh
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Luis Guilherme
|18
|West Ham United
|Brajan Gruda
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Wilfried Gnonto
|20
|Leeds United
|Ilias Akhomach
|20
|Villarreal
|Omari Hutchinson
|20
|Ipswich Town
|Gianluca Prestianni
|18
|Benfica
|David Martinez
|18
|Los Angeles
|Roger
|18
|Braga
|Amario Cozier-Duberry
|19
|Blackburn Rovers
|Issahaku Fatawu
|20
|Leicester City
|Ben Doak
|18
|Middlesbrough
|Mohamed-Ali Cho
|20
|Nice
|Dominik Marczuk
|20
|Real Salt Lake
|Julien Duranville
|18
|Borussia Dortmund
|Adrian Mazilu
|18
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Nathan Fernandes
|19
|Gremio
|Loum Tchaouna
|20
|Lazio
|Dario Osorio
|20
|Midtjylland
|Rayan
|18
|Vasco Da Gama
|Anan Khalaili
|20
|Union Saint-Gilloise
|Luka Romero
|19
|Deportivo Alaves
|Tyrique George
|18
|Chelsea
|Badredine Bouanani
|19
|Nice
|Alisson
|18
|Atletico Mineiro
|Julian Fernandez
|20
|New York City
|Biro
|20
|Corinthians
|Christopher Bonsu Baah
|19
|Genk
|Oscar Cortes
|20
|Rangers
|Matias Abaldo
|20
|Gimnasia
|Cihan Canak
|19
|Trabzonspor
|Matheus Goncalves
|19
|Flamengo
|Anderson Duarte
|20
|Deportivo Toluca
|Gabriel Aguayo
|19
|Cerro Portuno
|Juan Carlos Gauto
|20
|Deportivo La Coruna
|Shola Shoretire
|20
|Thessalonaki
|David Kalokoh
|19
|Ajax
|Marin Soticek
|19
|Basel
|Esmir Bajraktarevic
|19
|New England Revolution
|George Hall
|20
|Walsall
The right-wing position is arguably the most stacked out of our whole 500 wonderkid list. Lamine Yamal is a future Ballon D'Or winner and the new face of European football following Spain's Euro 2024 triumph.
He's joined alongside by Arda Guler, Real Madrid's Turkish star, Estevao Willian one of the most hyped Brazilian youngsters in decades, and Savinho who's likely to have a starring role for Manchester City as they aim to lift their fifth league title in a row.
Left-wingers
Wonderkid left-wingers in EA FC 25
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Desire Doue
|19
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Mathys Tel
|19
|Bayern Munich
|Samuel Iling-Junior
|20
|Bologna
|Malick Fofana
|19
|Lyon
|Antonio Nusa
|19
|RB Leipzig
|Alejandro Garnacho
|20
|Manchester United
|Diego Moreira
|20
|Strasbourg
|Gustavo Nunes
|18
|Brentford
|Ibrahim Osman
|19
|Feyenoord
|Semih Kilicsoy
|19
|Besiktas
|Jamie Gittens
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|Ruben van Bommel
|20
|AZ Alkmaar
|Marcelo Flores
|20
|Tigres
|Pedro
|18
|Zenit Saint Petersburg
|Wilson Odobert
|19
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Carlos Forbs
|20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Sergey Pinyaev
|19
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|Jean-Matteo Bahoya
|19
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Gabriel Vidovic
|20
|Mainz
|Viktor Djukanovic
|20
|Standard Liege
|Micah Hamilton
|20
|Middlesbrough
|Luca Koleosho
|19
|Burnley
|Benja Dominguez
|20
|Bologna
|Cade Cowell
|20
|Guadalajara
|Agustin Ojeda
|20
|New York City
|Arijon Ibrahimovic
|18
|Bayern Munich
|Wesley
|19
|Al-Nassr
|Andreas Schjelderup
|20
|Benfica
|Leo Sauer
|18
|NAC Breda
|Enso Gonzalez
|19
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Kodai Sano
|20
|NEC
|Momodou Lamin Sonko
|19
|Gent
|Mika Godts
|19
|Ajax
|Nino Marcelli
|19
|Slovan Bratislava
|Matias Fernandez-Pardo
|19
|Lille
|Nikita Saltykov
|20
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|Newerton
|19
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Eguinaldo
|20
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Faniel Tewelde
|17
|Lommel
|Justin Diehl
|19
|Stuttgart
|Oscar Perea
|18
|Strasbourg
|Sondre Orjasater
|20
|Sapsborg
|Ibrahim Mbaye
|16
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Enes Sali
|18
|Dallas
|Thiago Fernandez
|20
|Velez Sarsfield
|Mika Baur
|20
|Paderborn
|Anton Kade
|20
|Basel
|Isak Jensen
|20
|Viborg
|Alexis Tibidi
|20
|LASK
|Isaac
|20
|Fluminense
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is the pick of the bunch here, already on the scoresheet for Borussia Dortmund this season with his excellent dribbling skills and insane pace. Last year, he had 90 pace so we're hoping for a stat boost in EA FC 25.
He's joined by Arijon Ibrahimovic, no, not that Ibrahimovic. Can the Bayern Munich youngster reach the heights of his namesake? Time will tell, but he could be a diamond in the rough in this year's game.
Finally, it's worth mentioning Antonio Nusa at RB Leipzig, another speedster this 19-year-old will be perfect for the start of Ultimate Team where Bundesliga teams are often incredibly cheap to help get you started.
Centre-forwards
Wonderkid centre-forwards in EA FC 25
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Endrick
|18
|Real Madrid
|Karim Konate
|20
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Eli Junior Kroupi
|18
|Lorient
|Samu Omorodion
|20
|Porto
|Evan Ferguson
|19
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Chido Obi-Martin
|16
|Manchester United
|Nelson Weiper
|19
|Mainz
|Vitor Roque
|19
|Real Betis
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|19
|Nice
|Jhon Duran
|20
|Aston Villa
|Deivid Washington
|19
|Chelsea
|Matheus Nascimento
|20
|Botafogo
|Santiago Castro
|19
|Bologna
|Keke Topp
|20
|Werder Bremen
|Francesco Camarda
|16
|Milan
|George Ilenikhena
|18
|Monaco
|Alejo Veliz
|20
|Espanyol
|Dujuan Richards
|18
|Chelsea
|Rodrigo Ribeiro
|19
|Avs Furebol
|Ange-Yoan Bonny
|20
|Parma
|Divin Mubama
|19
|Manchester City
|Milos Lukovic
|18
|Strasbourg
|Nicolo Tresoldi
|20
|Hannover
|Orri Oskarsson
|20
|Real Sociedad
|Youssef Chermiti
|20
|Everton
|Antonio Raimondo
|20
|Venezia
|Kaua Elias
|18
|Fluminense
|Jayden Danns
|18
|Liverpool
|Franculino
|20
|Midtjylland
|Damian Pizarro
|19
|Udinese
|Oumar Diakite
|20
|Reims
|Roko Simic
|20
|Kortrijk
|Giovane
|20
|Corinthians
|Samed Bazdar
|20
|Real Zaragoza
|Jaden Heskey
|18
|Manchester City
|Alvaro Rodriguez
|20
|Getafe
|Marc Guiu
|18
|Chelsea
|Agustin Ruberto
|18
|River Plate
|Francesco Pio Esposito
|19
|Spezia
|Callum Marshall
|19
|Huddersfield Town
|Felipe Augusto
|20
|Cercle Brugge
|Lucas Stassin
|19
|Saint-Etienne
|Oskar Spiten-Nysaeter
|19
|AIK
|Kevin Kelsy
|20
|Cincinnati
|Joe Hugill
|20
|Wigan Athletic
|Giuseppe Ambrosino
|20
|Frosinone
|Amady Camara
|19
|Sturm Graz
|Anha Cande
|17
|Porto
|Deniz Gul
|20
|Porto
|Jonah Kusi-Asare
|17
|Bayern Munich
We've all heard about Endrick by now, so there's no point mentioning the Brazilian. Instead, we'll focus on Samu Omorodion, the absolute tank that is set to light up the Portuguese league at Porto this season. If you can find him cheap on Ultimate Team or in Career Mode, scoop him up.
If Jhon Duran keeps up his goalscoring prowess as a super sub for Aston Villa expect to see him get a few Team of the Week appearances in Ultimate Team. And don't forget about Evan Ferguson, once touted as a £100m player, he has a point to prove and this season could be the year to do it.
Frequently asked questions
What is a wonderkid?
A wonderkid is a young player on EA FC that has a high potential ability. If you are able to nurture and manage them correctly, they should turn into one of the game's best players.
How old are wonderkids?
Wonderkids in Football Manager are players under the age of 21. In EA FC, however, it's a bit more flexible so we like to look for youngsters with huge potential most of which are close to that 20 mark.
How can you find wonderkids in EA FC 25?
The best way to find wonderkids in EA FC is by searching for players by age in Career Mode or by potential. In Ultimate Team, you'll need to use your real-life football knowledge to find those hidden gems.
Is it wonderkid or wunderkind?
'Wunderkind' is a German phrase that translates directly to 'child prodigy', with the English language borrowing and adapting the term to 'wonderkid.'
