Jude Bellingham has risen from a youth prospect to a global superstar in just a matter of years and this year he graces the front cover of EA FC 25.

As the cover star of the world's most popular football video game, the Real Madrid ace is one of the best players in the game, 91-rated with incredible passing technique and the ability to dominate any midfield. He has an incredible potential, too, if you're looking to sign him in Career Mode.

Kids on football pitches and playgrounds worldwide try to replicate his open-arms celebration, so we're going to show you how to do it in EA FC 25, with Bellingham himself or any other player in the game.

How to do the Jude Bellingham celebration in EA FC 25

CGI footage from EA Sports video game EA FC 25 (Image credit: EA Sports)

This year Bellingham's celebration in EA FC 25 is very easy to do with any player in the game, including EA FC 25's cheap beasts. Of course, you'll need to score first, then press L1/LB and rotate the right stick anti-clockwise.

The name of the celebration in the game is called Arms to Crowd and activating it after you score a 90th minute online is a sight to behold.

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring for England against Serbia at Euro 2024 in real life (Image credit: Alamy)

If you're using Bellingham in any game mode, you can activate the celebration by simply pressing X on PS5/PS4, A on Xbox, or B on Nintendo Switch.

In FC 25, EA has made it easier than ever to replicate their main man on the pitch and you can even buy his celebration to make it your default on Ultimate Team.

We weren't able to find the Arms to Crowd player celebration on the FUT market but it should be available for around 5,000 coins.

In this year's game, we expect Bellingham's celebration to be one of the most popular, so while you might be sick of it after playing a handful of games online, it'll still be incredibly satisfying to hit your opponent with Jude's aura after a wondergoal.