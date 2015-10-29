9 Pep Guardiola formations from the last year demonstrating Bayern Munich's tactical flexibility

Domestic dominance but failure at the semi-final stage of the Champions League for two years running. As Pep Guardiola pilots the Bavarian super-outfit through his third year in charge he can look back with pride at how he has tried almost every different formation in his time at Bayern.

Such has been the club's grip on the German title that such tactical dalliance does not seem to have hindered the club of Franz Beckenbauer & Co.

Instead it seems to have been a long experimentation aided by the pilfering of great talents from rival clubs. Surely one of these formations will now enable Pep to capture Europe's elite club competition. We've used Stats Zone to pull out the various formations he's used over the last two years...

1. 4-3-3

Philipp Lahm at right-back with Mario Götze and Douglas Costa pushed up and wide: last season's runners-up Wolfsburg dispatched ruthlessly in September.

2. 4-2-3-1

A 3-0 away win at Mainz as Kingsley Coman and Costa offer pace and width.

3. 4-2-2-2

Back at the beginning of last season, Pep opened up with 4-2-2 accommodating two defensive midfielders Sebastian Rode and Xabi Alonso (who actually would have played where Xherdan Shaqiri is and vice-versa).

4. 4-1-4-1

The loss to Arsenal 10 days ago came about due to this formation featuring a slightly withdrawn Thomas Müller and Costa.

5. 4-1-2-1-2

A diamond was used in midfield at times early last season, such as against Borussia Monchengladbach, with Lahm and David Alaba playing centrally.

...or the close 4-1-3-2

With Lahm injured, Götze and Franck Ribery come in to play wide and alternate with Arjen Robben in an excessively attacking line-up.

6. 3-5-2

A straight five across the middle from last season's win at Cologne.

7. 3-4-3

Three at the back as Hannover are beaten at home, with Rafinha and Juan Bernat used as wing-backs.

8. 3-4-1-2

Three at the back as used last season but with Götze pushed forward behind Lewandowski and Müller.

9. 3-1-2-1-3

Lahm back in the centre of midfield with Thiago; width from Costa and Götze and only three defenders.

