9 players who Manchester United could realistically sign this summer

United were far from perfect last season, but Mourinho deserves credit for overseeing a very respectable defensive record – 29 goals conceded in 38 Premier League games – with a backline which didn’t always inspire great confidence.

Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia enjoyed excellent campaigns but upgrades are required elsewhere, and De Vrij is someone United should be looking at as they seek to challenge for the title.

The Dutchman, who was linked with an Old Trafford switch during Louis van Gaal’s time in charge, may be available for a cut-price fee as he enters the final year of his Lazio deal. Commanding, clever and composed, he could be just the man Mourinho is after.

Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich)

United tried to sign Sanches last summer, but the Portuguese midfielder opted for Bayern a few weeks before helping his country to international glory at Euro 2016.

To say things haven’t gone to plan in Bavaria is an understatement, though: Sanches managed just six Bundesliga starts under Carlo Ancelotti last season and frequently looked far too raw for a £30m player. The talent’s clearly there, though, and at 19 there’s still plenty of time for improvement. Reports in Germany suggest Bayern are open to offers; United would be wise to consider making one.

Romelu Lukaku (Everton)

"I don't want to stay at the same level. I want to improve and I know where I want to do that," Lukaku said cryptically on Monday. It’s not yet clear which club he was referring to – although Chelsea appear to be favourites – but the Belgian may not get his way if Everton simply opt to sell to the highest bidder.

The Toffees are also thought to be interested in Wayne Rooney, which could put United in the driving seat for the Belgian’s signature. Lukaku’s track record of scoring goals in the Premier League will no doubt appeal to Mourinho, who is reportedly prioritising a striker after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s cruciate ligament injury.

Davinson Sanchez (Ajax)

Ajax were disappointing in last month’s Europa League final, but centre-back Sanchez was one player who caught the eye. The Colombian only moved to the Eredivisie a year ago, but Ajax are used to moving players on when they receive an acceptable offer and may find it difficult to keep hold of the defender if a club like United were to come calling.

The speedy and mobile 20-year-old would have little trouble adjusting to the physical demands of the Premier League, and he’s pretty handy when it comes to building possession from the back, too. Chelsea and Barcelona are among those supposedly keeping a close eye on Sanchez, so United should move fast if they want to bring him to Old Trafford.

Jose Gaya (Valencia)

It’s safe to say Mourinho doesn’t seem overly keen on Luke Shaw, so a new left-back may well be on his shopping list this summer. Gaya seems to have been linked with a Premier League move for years now but he’s still only 22, and his speed and willingness to drive forward in possession would add another layer to United’s attacking armoury.

A €50m release clause presents an obvious stumbling block, but the Valencia man has the potential to get better and better in the next few seasons, and could be worth the investment.

Milan Badelj (Fiorentina)

United have needed to identify and secure a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick for several seasons, yet the 35-year-old remains the club’s only natural deep-lying midfielder and has just signed a one-year contract extension.

Julian Weigl has been mentioned as a potential successor but the Borussia Dortmund man is surely unattainable for now, so perhaps Badelj would be a decent alternative. The Croatia international reads the game well and is a fine passer of the ball, while the fact that his contract at the Stadio Artemio Franchi is set to expire next summer means he could be available for relatively little.

Mauro Icardi (Inter)

Once again, the 2016/17 season was a successful one for Icardi and an unsuccessful one for Inter. The Argentine frontman found the net 24 times in 34 Serie A appearances, yet such deadliness inside the penalty area wasn’t enough to help the Nerazzurri back into the Champions League.

Although Icardi seems genuinely loyal to the Italian giants, there will surely come a time when he wants to test himself in Europe’s foremost club competition, which is something United could seek to take advantage of this summer.

While primarily a goal-getter, the 24-year-old is not as single-minded or one-dimensional as often portrayed, as evidenced by his impressive tally of eight assists last term. United have missed out on Antoine Griezmann, but Icardi would certainly be worth a look.

James Rodriguez (Real Madrid)

To put a positive spin on it, James was a regular starter in the title run-in as Madrid won their first La Liga crown since 2012 last term. Yet that doesn’t really tell the full story: the Colombian was only really in the starting XI when Zinedine Zidane fielded his ‘B’ team ahead of Champions League ties, and he’ll surely be heading for the exit in the coming weeks.

It could be argued that United don’t really need a player in his position, but James’s guarantee of on-field quality and off-field stardust may prove too tempting to resist. He’s still only 25, too.

Danilo Pereira (Porto)

Porto’s present financial situation dictates that player sales are even more inevitable than usual this summer, which could see the likes of Danilo depart for pastures new.

The holding midfielder would help bring balance to the United side with his astute reading of the game, disciplined positioning and measured passing, while he also possesses the mobility and energy to play slightly further forward if required. If Mourinho wants a ball-winner, he could do far worse than the Portugal international.

