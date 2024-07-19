Argentina 2024 Olympics squad: Javier Mascherano's full team competing in men's football at the Paris Games

The Argentina 2024 Olympics squad has been confirmed, as they look to win a third gold medal in the men's football.

Managed by former Barcelona and Liverpool star Javier Mascherano, the Argentina 2024 Olympics squad will have plenty of experience to call upon this summer - Mascherano won gold medals at both the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, the latter of which he was an overage player.

Those two occasions are the only two times Argentina have triumphed at the Games, with the nation even failing to make it out of the group stages in both 2016 and 2020.

Mascherano is the team's manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their three overage players have been there and done it all before, though: goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli is joined by Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Otamendi, with the latter duo fresh from winning Copa America with the senior side. Each player received consistent minutes throughout the tournament, so it's a slight surprise to see their clubs allow them to head to Paris for the Games.

Elsewhere, Thiago Almada is an exciting attacking player who has just complete his move to Botafogo, while there's plenty of talent from the Argentinian league, too. If they're to compete for gold, Mascherano will need everyone on top form.

Argentina will face Morocco, Iraq and Ukraine in the group stages, three sides they'd expect to beat relatively comfortably ahead of the knockout stages.

Argentina 2024 Olympics squad

Argentina 2024 Olympics squad: The final 18-man team

GK: Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal CF)

GK: Leandro Brey (Boca Juniors)

DF: Marco Di Cesare (Racing Club)

DF: Julio Soler (Lanús)

DF: Gonzalo Lujan (San Lorenzo)

DF: Joaquin Garcia (Vélez Sarseld)

DF: Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

DF: Bruno Amione (Club Santos Laguna)

MF: Ezequiel Fernandez (Boca Juniors)

MF: Kevin Zenon (Boca Juniors)

MF: Cristian Medina (Boca Juniors)

MF: Thiago Almada (Botafogo)

MF: Claudio Echeverri (River Plate)

MF: Santiago Hezze (Olympiacos)

FW: Luciano Gondou (Argentinos Juniors)

FW: Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

FW: Giuliano Simeone (Deportivo Alaves)

FW: Lucas Beltran (Fiorentina)

Alvarez will feature this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina 2024 Olympics squad numbers

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Geronimo Rulli GK 2 Marco Di Cesare DF 3 Julio Soler DF 4 Joaquin Garcia DF 5 Ezequiel Fernandez MF 6 Bruno Amione DF 7 Kevin Zenon MF 8 Cristian Medina MF 9 Julian Alvarez FW 10 Thiago Almada MF 11 Claudio Echeverri MF 12 Leandro Brey GK 13 Gonzalo Lujan DF 14 Santiago Hezze MF 15 Luciano Gondou FW 16 Nicolas Otamendi DF 17 Giuliano Simeone FW 18 Lucas Beltran FW

Argentina 2024 Olympics fixtures and results

July 24: Argentina v Morocco, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France

July 27: Argentina v Iraq, Stade de Lyon, Decines-Charpieu, France

July 30: Ukraine v Argentina, Stade de Lyon, Decines-Charpieu, France

Otamendi is targeting double success this summer with his nation (Image credit: Getty Images)

