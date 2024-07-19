Argentina 2024 Olympics squad: Javier Mascherano's full team competing in men's football at the Paris Games
The Argentina 2024 Olympics squad are targeting gold under a manager who has won it all before
The Argentina 2024 Olympics squad has been confirmed, as they look to win a third gold medal in the men's football.
Managed by former Barcelona and Liverpool star Javier Mascherano, the Argentina 2024 Olympics squad will have plenty of experience to call upon this summer - Mascherano won gold medals at both the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, the latter of which he was an overage player.
Those two occasions are the only two times Argentina have triumphed at the Games, with the nation even failing to make it out of the group stages in both 2016 and 2020.
Their three overage players have been there and done it all before, though: goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli is joined by Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Otamendi, with the latter duo fresh from winning Copa America with the senior side. Each player received consistent minutes throughout the tournament, so it's a slight surprise to see their clubs allow them to head to Paris for the Games.
Elsewhere, Thiago Almada is an exciting attacking player who has just complete his move to Botafogo, while there's plenty of talent from the Argentinian league, too. If they're to compete for gold, Mascherano will need everyone on top form.
Argentina will face Morocco, Iraq and Ukraine in the group stages, three sides they'd expect to beat relatively comfortably ahead of the knockout stages.
Argentina 2024 Olympics squad
Argentina 2024 Olympics squad: The final 18-man team
- GK: Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal CF)
- GK: Leandro Brey (Boca Juniors)
- DF: Marco Di Cesare (Racing Club)
- DF: Julio Soler (Lanús)
- DF: Gonzalo Lujan (San Lorenzo)
- DF: Joaquin Garcia (Vélez Sarseld)
- DF: Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)
- DF: Bruno Amione (Club Santos Laguna)
- MF: Ezequiel Fernandez (Boca Juniors)
- MF: Kevin Zenon (Boca Juniors)
- MF: Cristian Medina (Boca Juniors)
- MF: Thiago Almada (Botafogo)
- MF: Claudio Echeverri (River Plate)
- MF: Santiago Hezze (Olympiacos)
- FW: Luciano Gondou (Argentinos Juniors)
- FW: Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)
- FW: Giuliano Simeone (Deportivo Alaves)
- FW: Lucas Beltran (Fiorentina)
Argentina 2024 Olympics squad numbers
|No.
|Player
|Position
|1
|Geronimo Rulli
|GK
|2
|Marco Di Cesare
|DF
|3
|Julio Soler
|DF
|4
|Joaquin Garcia
|DF
|5
|Ezequiel Fernandez
|MF
|6
|Bruno Amione
|DF
|7
|Kevin Zenon
|MF
|8
|Cristian Medina
|MF
|9
|Julian Alvarez
|FW
|10
|Thiago Almada
|MF
|11
|Claudio Echeverri
|MF
|12
|Leandro Brey
|GK
|13
|Gonzalo Lujan
|DF
|14
|Santiago Hezze
|MF
|15
|Luciano Gondou
|FW
|16
|Nicolas Otamendi
|DF
|17
|Giuliano Simeone
|FW
|18
|Lucas Beltran
|FW
Argentina 2024 Olympics fixtures and results
July 24: Argentina v Morocco, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France
July 27: Argentina v Iraq, Stade de Lyon, Decines-Charpieu, France
July 30: Ukraine v Argentina, Stade de Lyon, Decines-Charpieu, France
