Argentina 2024 Olympics squad: Javier Mascherano's full team competing in men's football at the Paris Games

The Argentina 2024 Olympics squad has been confirmed, as they look to win a third gold medal in the men's football.

Managed by former Barcelona and Liverpool star Javier Mascherano, the Argentina 2024 Olympics squad will have plenty of experience to call upon this summer - Mascherano won gold medals at both the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, the latter of which he was an overage player. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Geronimo RulliGK
2Marco Di CesareDF
3Julio SolerDF
4Joaquin GarciaDF
5Ezequiel FernandezMF
6Bruno AmioneDF
7Kevin ZenonMF
8Cristian MedinaMF
9Julian AlvarezFW
10Thiago AlmadaMF
11Claudio EcheverriMF
12Leandro BreyGK
13Gonzalo LujanDF
14Santiago HezzeMF
15Luciano GondouFW
16Nicolas OtamendiDF
17Giuliano SimeoneFW
18Lucas BeltranFW

