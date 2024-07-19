Spain 2024 Olympics squad: Santi Denia's full team competing in men's football at the Paris Games

The Spain 2024 Olympics squad has been confirmed, as the nation looks to go one better than the silver medal they achieved at the 2020 Olympics.

After Euro 2024 glory, Spain head into the Paris Olympic Games full of confidence, with the squad even containing two players involved in the tournament, too. Both Alex Baena and Fermin Lopez were part of the Spain squad that triumphed in Germany, and have decided against taking a holiday as they instead focus on gold.

Baena came off the bench twice in the group stages, while Lopez managed just 28 minutes against Albania in the groups, too. They will be joined in the Spain Olympics squad by three overage players, who are Juan Miranda, Sergio Gomez and Abel Ruiz.

Teams at the Olympics are allowed three players born before January 1, 2001. The three aforementioned stars all have good pedigree, with Miranda having just completed a move from Real Betis to Bologna, Gomez a Manchester City squad player and Ruiz a striker who has just swapped Braga for Girona.

Santi Denia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Manchester City defender and current Barcelona player Eric Garcia is also in the squad, who spent last season on loan at Girona. Garcia's side actually finished above Barcelona last season, highlighting how strong the 23-year-old can perform.

Pau Cubarsi, the 17-year-old defender who broke into the Barcelona first team last season, is also included in the team managed by Santi Denia. Denia is a key individual in the development of young players within the Spanish FA, having worked in the U17s, U19s and is now the current U21 manager, too.

His youth sides have always performed strongly reaching four European Championship finals and one U17 World Cup - though he's only managed to win one of the Euros. This summer's Olympics offers another great opportunity for Denia to right those wrongs with his Spain squad.

Spain 2024 Olympics squad

Spain 2024 Olympics squad: The final 18-man team

GK: Joan Garcia (Espanyol)

GK: Arnau Tenas Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Marc Pubill (Almería)

DF: Eric García (Girona)

DF: Juan Miranda (Real Betis)

DF: Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)

DF: Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad)

DF: Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona)

MF: Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad)

MF: Pablo Barrios (Atlético Madrid)

MF: Álex Baena (Villarreal)

MF: Aimar Oroz (Osasuna)

MF: Adrián Bernabé (Parma)

MF: Sergio Gómez (Manchester City)

FW: Abel Ruiz (Braga)

FW: Diego López (Valencia)

FW: Fermín López (Barcelona)

FW: Samu Omorodion (Alavés)

Pau Cubarsi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain 2024 Olympics squad numbers

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Arnau Tenas GK 2 Marc Pubill DF 3 Juan Miranda DF 4 Eric Garcia DF 5 Pau Cubarsi DF 6 Pablo Barrios MF 7 Diego Lopez FW 8 Benat Turrientes MF 9 Abel Ruiz FW 10 Alex Baena MF 11 Fermin Lopez FW 12 Jon Pacheco DF 13 Joan Garcia GK 14 Aimar Oroz MF 15 Miguel Gutierrez DF 16 Adrian Bernabe MF 17 Sergio Gomez MF 18 Samu Omorodion FW

Spain 2024 Olympics fixtures and results

July 24: Uzbekistan v Spain, Parc des Prince, Paris, France

July 27: Dominican Republic v Spain, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France

July 30: Spain v Egypt, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France

Fermin Lopez just lifted the Euro 2024 trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

