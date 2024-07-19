Spain 2024 Olympics squad: Santi Denia's full team competing in men's football at the Paris Games

The Spain 2024 Olympics squad is ready and raring to go in France this summer

Spain's forward #25 Fermin Lopez and Spain's midfielder #15 Alex Baena warm up ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Albania and Spain at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on June 24, 2024.
The Spain 2024 Olympics squad has been confirmed, as the nation looks to go one better than the silver medal they achieved at the 2020 Olympics.

After Euro 2024 glory, Spain head into the Paris Olympic Games full of confidence, with the squad even containing two players involved in the tournament, too. Both Alex Baena and Fermin Lopez were part of the Spain squad that triumphed in Germany, and have decided against taking a holiday as they instead focus on gold. 

No.PlayerPosition
1Arnau TenasGK
2Marc PubillDF
3Juan MirandaDF
4Eric GarciaDF
5Pau CubarsiDF
6Pablo BarriosMF
7Diego LopezFW
8Benat TurrientesMF
9Abel RuizFW
10Alex BaenaMF
11Fermin LopezFW
12Jon PachecoDF
13Joan GarciaGK
14Aimar OrozMF
15Miguel GutierrezDF
16Adrian BernabeMF
17Sergio GomezMF
18Samu OmorodionFW

