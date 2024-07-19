France 2024 Olympics squad: Thierry Henry's full team competing in men's football at the Paris Games
The France 2024 Olympics squad will want to pick up a gold medal on home soil this summer
The France 2024 Olympics squad has the hopes of a nation resting on their shoulders, as they gun for gold at their home Games.
Managed by Thierry Henry, the France 2024 Olympics squad is full of talent, and unquestionably head into the tournament as one of the favourites. They're also captained by Lacazette, who is of course one of the three overage players in the France 2024 Olympics squad.
The other two permitted over 23 players are Sevilla defender Loic Bade and Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, the latter of whom will want to continue his strong connection with Michael Olise on home soil this summer.
While Olise has recently completed a big-money summer move to Bayern Munich, the winger will look to link up with Mateta to the same devastating effect they managed in the Premier League.
Despite the stipulations on player ages at the Olympics, Desire Doue is, intriguingly, the only outfielder in the squad who is still a teenager. He's clearly got bundles of talent, though, with a number of European clubs keeping tabs on him following his impressive displays for Rennes.
The highly-impressive Manu Kone, of Borussia Monchengladbach, and Rayan Cherki, of Lyon, have also been included in the France 2024 Olympics squad, where they will play the United States, Guinea and New Zealand in the group stages.
This is the first time since 1996 that the men's side have competed in the Olympic Games. They reached the quarter-finals on that occasion, but Henry and his side will hope to replicate the gold medal the 1984 team managed 40 years ago.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
France 2024 Olympics squad
France 2024 Olympics squad: The final 18-man team
- GK: Obed Nkambadio (Paris FC)
- GK: Guillaume Restes (Toulouse)
- DF: Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig)
- DF: Adrien Truffert (Rennes)
- DF: Loïc Badé (Sevilla)
- DF: Kiliann Sildillia (SC Freiburg)
- DF: Bradley Locko (Brest)
- DF: Soungoutou Magassa (Monaco)
- MF: Manu Koné (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- MF: Désiré Doué (Rennes)
- MF: Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart)
- MF: Joris Chotard (Montpellier)
- MF: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco)
- FW: Arnaud Kalimuendo (Rennes)
- FW: Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)
- FW: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)
- FW: Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)
- FW: Rayan Cherki (Lyon)
France 2024 Olympics squad numbers
|No.
|Player
|Position
|1
|Obed Nkambadio
|GK
|2
|Castello Lukeba
|DF
|3
|Adrien Truffert
|DF
|4
|Loic Bade
|DF
|5
|Kiliann Slidillia
|DF
|6
|Manu Kone
|MF
|7
|Michael Olise
|FW
|8
|Maghnes Akliouche
|MF
|9
|Arnaud Kalimuendo
|FW
|10
|Alexandre Lacazette
|FW
|11
|Desire Doue
|MF
|12
|Enzo Millot
|MF
|13
|Joris Chotard
|MF
|14
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|FW
|15
|Bradley Locko
|DF
|16
|Guillaume Restes
|GK
|17
|Soungoutou Magassa
|DF
|18
|Rayan Cherki
|FW
France 2024 Olympics fixtures and results
July 24: France v United States, Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France
July 27: France v Guinea, Stade de Nice, Nice, France
July 30: New Zealand v France, Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France
More Olympics squads
Argentina head into the Olympics full of confidence, with two Copa America winners among their charges.
USA manager Marko Mitrovic has confirmed which players will be playing in France.
Spain are looking to double up their Euro 2024 success with victory in Paris this summer.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.