France 2024 Olympics squad: Thierry Henry's full team competing in men's football at the Paris Games

The France 2024 Olympics squad will want to pick up a gold medal on home soil this summer

France 2024 Olympics squad
The France 2024 Olympics squad has the hopes of a nation resting on their shoulders, as they gun for gold at their home Games.

Managed by Thierry Henry, the France 2024 Olympics squad is full of talent, and unquestionably head into the tournament as one of the favourites. They're also captained by Lacazette, who is of course one of the three overage players in the France 2024 Olympics squad.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Obed NkambadioGK
2Castello LukebaDF
3Adrien TruffertDF
4Loic BadeDF
5Kiliann SlidilliaDF
6Manu KoneMF
7Michael OliseFW
8Maghnes AklioucheMF
9Arnaud KalimuendoFW
10Alexandre LacazetteFW
11Desire DoueMF
12Enzo MillotMF
13Joris ChotardMF
14Jean-Philippe MatetaFW
15Bradley LockoDF
16Guillaume RestesGK
17Soungoutou MagassaDF
18Rayan CherkiFW

