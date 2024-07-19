France 2024 Olympics squad: Thierry Henry's full team competing in men's football at the Paris Games

The France 2024 Olympics squad has the hopes of a nation resting on their shoulders, as they gun for gold at their home Games.

Managed by Thierry Henry, the France 2024 Olympics squad is full of talent, and unquestionably head into the tournament as one of the favourites. They're also captained by Lacazette, who is of course one of the three overage players in the France 2024 Olympics squad.

The other two permitted over 23 players are Sevilla defender Loic Bade and Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, the latter of whom will want to continue his strong connection with Michael Olise on home soil this summer.

Lacazette captains the side (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Olise has recently completed a big-money summer move to Bayern Munich, the winger will look to link up with Mateta to the same devastating effect they managed in the Premier League.

Despite the stipulations on player ages at the Olympics, Desire Doue is, intriguingly, the only outfielder in the squad who is still a teenager. He's clearly got bundles of talent, though, with a number of European clubs keeping tabs on him following his impressive displays for Rennes.

The highly-impressive Manu Kone, of Borussia Monchengladbach, and Rayan Cherki, of Lyon, have also been included in the France 2024 Olympics squad, where they will play the United States, Guinea and New Zealand in the group stages.

This is the first time since 1996 that the men's side have competed in the Olympic Games. They reached the quarter-finals on that occasion, but Henry and his side will hope to replicate the gold medal the 1984 team managed 40 years ago.

France 2024 Olympics squad

France 2024 Olympics squad: The final 18-man team

GK: Obed Nkambadio (Paris FC)

GK: Guillaume Restes (Toulouse)

DF: Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig)

DF: Adrien Truffert (Rennes)

DF: Loïc Badé (Sevilla)

DF: Kiliann Sildillia (SC Freiburg)

DF: Bradley Locko (Brest)

DF: Soungoutou Magassa (Monaco)

MF: Manu Koné (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

MF: Désiré Doué (Rennes)

MF: Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart)

MF: Joris Chotard (Montpellier)

MF: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco)

FW: Arnaud Kalimuendo (Rennes)

FW: Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

FW: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

FW: Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

FW: Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

Henry is the side's manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

France 2024 Olympics squad numbers

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Obed Nkambadio GK 2 Castello Lukeba DF 3 Adrien Truffert DF 4 Loic Bade DF 5 Kiliann Slidillia DF 6 Manu Kone MF 7 Michael Olise FW 8 Maghnes Akliouche MF 9 Arnaud Kalimuendo FW 10 Alexandre Lacazette FW 11 Desire Doue MF 12 Enzo Millot MF 13 Joris Chotard MF 14 Jean-Philippe Mateta FW 15 Bradley Locko DF 16 Guillaume Restes GK 17 Soungoutou Magassa DF 18 Rayan Cherki FW

France 2024 Olympics fixtures and results

Olise is set to shine (Image credit: Getty Images)

July 24: France v United States, Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France

July 27: France v Guinea, Stade de Nice, Nice, France

July 30: New Zealand v France, Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France

