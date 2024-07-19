USA 2024 Olympics squad: Marko Mitrovic's full team competing in men's football at the Paris Games

The USA 2024 Olympics squad are hoping for glory this summer with a talented side

USA 2024 Olympics squad Maximilian Dietz, Axel Perez, Walker Zimmerman, Jack McGlynn, John Tolkin, Benjamin Cremaschi, Tanner Tessmann, and Nathan Harriel celebrate scoring a penalty kick during USMNT U23 training on July 11, 2024 in Bordeaux, France. (Photo by Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The USA 2024 Olympics squad will want to achieve something no other men's football side from the nation has managed: wear a medal around their necks. 

Since the 1992 Olympics, the USA have entered every qualification phase for the Games, but the best finish they've only managed is fourth, at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. A medal, therefore, of any colour, would certainly be a welcome one. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Patrick SchulteGK
2Nathan HarrielDF
3Walker ZimmermanDF
4Maximilian DietzDF
5John TolkinDF
6Gianluca BusioMF
7Kevin ParedesFW
8Tanner TessmannMF
9Grffin YowFW
10Taylor BoothFW
11Paxten AaronsonFW
12Miles RobinsonDF
13Duncan McGuireFW
14Djordje MihailovicMF
15Benjamin CremaschiMF
16Jack McGlynnMF
17Caleb WileyDF
18Gabriel SlolinaGK

