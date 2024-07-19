USA 2024 Olympics squad: Marko Mitrovic's full team competing in men's football at the Paris Games

The USA 2024 Olympics squad will want to achieve something no other men's football side from the nation has managed: wear a medal around their necks.

Since the 1992 Olympics, the USA have entered every qualification phase for the Games, but the best finish they've only managed is fourth, at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. A medal, therefore, of any colour, would certainly be a welcome one.

Paris will also be the United States' first Olympics since 2008, despite their continued attempts to qualify. There's certainly pressure on manager Marko Mitrovic, alright. The Serbian boss joined the United States Soccer Federation in 2022, working first as the U19 coach before stepping up to the U23 side a year later.

USA manager Marko Mitrovic (Image credit: Getty Images)

He has assembled a side capable of performing strongly this summer, making Walker Zimmerman, a 43-cap senior international, his captain, alongside fellow established stars in Miles Robinson and Djordje Mihailovic. The trio are the USA's three overage players; Zimmerman and Robinson are both defenders, while Mihailovic is a creative attacking player.

The USA 2024 Olympics squad also contains Gabriel Slolina, a goalkeeper who spent last season on loan at Belgian side Eupen from Chelsea, as well as the highly-rated Kevin Paredes.

Hosts France will be their first opponents, with games against New Zealand and Guinea to follow. Reaching the quarter-finals will be their minimum expectation.

USA 2024 Olympics squad

USA 2024 Olympics squad: The final 18-man team

GK: Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

GK: Gabriel Slonina (Eupen)

DF: Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union)

DF: Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

DF: Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Fürth)

DF: John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls)

DF: Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United)

DF: Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

MF: Gianluca Busio (Venezia)

MF: Tanner Tessmann (Venezia)

MF: Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids)

MF: Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami)

MF: Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union)

FW: Kevin Paredes (VfL Wolfsburg)

FW: Griffin Yow (Westerlo)

FW: Taylor Booth (Utrecht)

FW: Paxten Aaronson (Vitesse)

FW: Duncan McGuire (Orlando City)

Walker Zimmerman (Image credit: Getty Images)

USA 2024 Olympics squad numbers

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Patrick Schulte GK 2 Nathan Harriel DF 3 Walker Zimmerman DF 4 Maximilian Dietz DF 5 John Tolkin DF 6 Gianluca Busio MF 7 Kevin Paredes FW 8 Tanner Tessmann MF 9 Grffin Yow FW 10 Taylor Booth FW 11 Paxten Aaronson FW 12 Miles Robinson DF 13 Duncan McGuire FW 14 Djordje Mihailovic MF 15 Benjamin Cremaschi MF 16 Jack McGlynn MF 17 Caleb Wiley DF 18 Gabriel Slolina GK

USA 2024 Olympics fixtures and results

July 24: France v United States, Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France

July 27: New Zealand v United States, Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France

July 30: United States v Guinea, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France

