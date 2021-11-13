Argentina World Cup 2022 squad: Lionel Scaloni names his latest qualification squad

The Argentina World Cup 2022 squad will be named in around 12 months' time. Today, Lionel Scaloni takes a step closer to that final 23, as the Albiceleste close in on securing a spot in Qatar.

Lionel Messi was the driving force behind Argentina's triumph at last summer's Copa America and has been included in their latest squad, despite PSG's protestations. The Ligue 1 leaders are also represented by Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, two of the four players in the squad with 40 caps or more.

Sergio Aguero has been left out as he recovers from a cardiac problem which will keep him out of action for at least three months. Emiliano Buendia's quiet start at Aston Villa has cost him a place in the squad, but his team-mate Emiliano Martinez is poised to retake his position between the Argentine sticks.

Tottenham duo Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso have also made the cut, while Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala will provide support for Messi up top.

Argentina World Cup 2022 squad: The latest qualifying squad

GK: Franco Armani, River Plate

GK: Federico Gomes Gerth, Tigre

GK: Emiliano Martinez, Aston Villa

GK: Juan Musso, Atalanta

DF: Nahuel Molina, Udinese

DF: Gonzalo Montiel, Sevilla

DF: Cristian Romero, Tottenham

DF: German Pezzella, Real Betis

DF: Nicolas Otamendi, Benfica

DF: Lucas Martinez Quarta, Fiorentina

DF: Nicolas Tagliafico, Ajax

DF: Gaston Avila, Rosario

DF: Marcos Acuna, Sevilla

MF: Guido Rodriguez, Real Betis

MF: Leandro Paredes, PSG

MF: Lisandro Martinez, Ajax

MF: Enzo Fernandez, River Plate

MF: Rodrigo De Paul, Atletico Madrid

MF: Exequiel Palacios, Bayer Leverkusen

MF: Giovani Lo Celso, Tottenham

MF: Nicolas Dominguez, Bologna

FW: Santiago Simon, River Plate

MF: Cristian Medina, Boca Juniors

MF: Matias Soule, Juventus

MF: Exequiel Zeballos, Boca Juniors

MF: Angel Di Maria, PSG

MF: Thiago Almada, Velez

FW: Lionel Messi, PSG

FW: Angel Correa, Atletico Madrid

FW: Lautaro Martinez, Inter

FW: Paulo Dybala, Juventus

FW: Julian Alvarez, River Plate

FW: Joaquin Correa, Inter

How many players are Argentina allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Lionel Scaloni was permitted 28 players for the 2021 Copa America, due to the potential of COVID-19 outbreaks during the tournament. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - unless otherwise stated - it is expected that the squad number will be reduced back down to the usual 23.

This could well be adjusted, however, in the coming months. Substitute numbers were raised during the pandemic too, allowing five changes to be made a game instead of the regular three. This has remained this season in international competition: it is possible that the squad number will increase to 26 once more - especially with the World Cup taking place midseason.

When will the final Argentina 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November of next year. It is expected that the preparations for the tournament will begin as soon as next summer.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final Argentina 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Lionel Scaloni's final Argentina 2022 World Cup squad.

Having finally won his first international trophy at the 2021 Copa America, Lionel Messi will be desperate to add a World Cup winner's medal to his collection next year. It will almost certainly be his final appearance at the competition and inspiring Argentina to glory would only enhance his legendary status.

Further experience will be provided by Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi, both of whom remain national team stalwarts. Sergio Aguero's status is a little more uncertain after his recent cardiac scare.

Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo De Paul have become key parts of the side under Scaloni, while Emiliano Martinez is firmly established as the first-choice goalkeeper. His namesake up front, Lautaro Martinez, is another who will be on plane as long as he is fit.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans