Arsenal had something unique: but is 'the Arsenal way' about to end?

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar is to leave the club after five years behind the scenes. He has overseen the club's rehabilitation and renaissance: he is, to some, as responsible as Mikel Arteta himself.

Following widespread reports that the Brazilian is to move on, Arsenal are now at a crossroads (or at least a T-junction). Edu has done so much more than simply buy players, after all: he was integral to the decision to move on from Unai Emery, bring in Mikel Arteta and has helped form the direction that this club has moved in since.

While Manchester United have been accused of being directionless after Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsenal have galvanised post-Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman left with the message to keep the club's “values” – and Arsenal reflect his image at the very least, even if they're not build in it

‘The Arsenal way’ ran through four of the club's key staff – but half have left

Arsene Wenger informed Arsenal's modern direction (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images))

Identity is a nebulous construct in club football – but at London Colney, there were four key figures who were all on the same page, at the very least.

At the head of the club, Mikel Arteta is still the public face, with Edu assisting in the backroom. Per Mertesacker heads the Hale End academy, churning out talent schooled in the club's philosophy, with Jack Wilshere appointed under-18s manager after a brief stint back with the club training.

Arsenal face a change in direction following key exits (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's unique in the top flight: no other club have legends quite so entwined in the biggest roles there, now. All four were given Arsenal debuts by Wenger and have noted the Frenchman's impact on them. All four were brought up with Arsenal as a cosmopolitan capital club, which looked to perfect Wenger's philosophy of seeing football as “art” and provide opportunities for youth, aiming to make stars rather than buy them. All four have referred to Arsenal as “family”.

Sure, these are basic ideas that most clubs aspire to. But with Wilshere now Norwich-bound and Edu following him, half of Arsenal's four pillars have gone: plus former director, Vinai Venkatesham, who announced his departure, too.

A culture change is likely. Arsenal have a distinct choice ahead.

Sure, Arteta is losing an ally in Edu. But deeper than that: will Arsenal be the same club tomorrow that they were under Edu today – a director who was prepared to dismiss Unai Emery over his style of play, as much as his results? Transfer strategy will likely change: but deeper than that, is patience for some of the current squad waning, the longer the wait for a major trophy continues?

‘The Arsenal way’ as we know it is changing, all right. But then it's happened before: for years, this was a team that were Boring, Boring, grinding out 1-0s, before the fluid Frenchmen flooded into North London and reinvented the league.

Evolution is a-foot, with Edu's exit: so what's next for the Gunners?